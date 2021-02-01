US warns Burmese army to be punished for coup





According to reports from the region, the Myanmar military has arrested several senior civilian leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy activist whose political party won the recent elections. In a televised statement, the military said it had taken control of the country and declared a state of emergency for a year.

The military was unhappy with the outcome of the November elections in which the Suu Kyis party performed well, while the military-backed party performed relatively poorly. The military alleges electoral fraud. Myanmars’ new parliament was due to meet on Monday for its first session.

In a statement Sunday evening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States was alarmed by the reports.

The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of the recent election or hinder the democratic transition in Myanmars, Psaki said, adding that the United States will take action against those responsible if those steps are not reversed. .

Biden was briefed on the situation by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, Psaki said.

Psaki did not specify what kinds of actions the United States could take if Myanmars’ army ignored his warnings. There are chances, however, that the administration will turn to economic sanctions as it has done in the past.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also intervened, with a somewhat softer statement that did not promise punishment.

The United States supports the Burmese people in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace and development, Blinken said. The military must cancel these actions immediately.

Myanmar has been ruled for decades by a military junta, which has jailed thousands of democracy activists, academics and journalists. In the 2000s, the country began to take steps to open up its system and pave the way for limited civilian rule. It has held relatively free general elections over the past decade and taken many other steps to allow more freedom of speech and commerce.

Myanmars’ progress towards democracy was hailed and strongly encouraged by the Obama administration, during which Biden served as vice president. Then-President Barack Obama lifted numerous economic sanctions against Myanmar to further encourage democratization.

But the military nonetheless retained key levers of power, including effective control of certain ministries, and never came under civilian control. Suu Kyi, who spent many years under house arrest before democratic reforms, has been the de facto civilian leader in recent years, but she always had to balance that with maintaining military power.

The military, which like most of the population is dominated by Buddhists, has a brutal toll in Myanmar, engaging in protracted battles with the country’s ethnic minorities. In 2017, he led a brutal crackdown on long-persecuted Rohingya Muslims, killing thousands and pushing some 700,000 into neighboring Bangladesh.

Suu Kyi has refused to speak in any meaningful way against this mass atrocity, which some officials and experts have called genocide; its largely non-engaging approach to the massacres and forced evictions of the Rohingya has severely tarnished its international image.

The administration of former President Donald Trumps called what happened to the Rohingyas ethnic cleansing. But Trump’s second secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, wouldn’t go so far as to call it genocide.

State Department officials have in the past indicated that this was in part because it did not want to push Myanmar further into the arms of China, which has long been a major patron of the country.

During his recent confirmation hearing, Blinken, the new secretary of state, said he would examine the situation of the Rohingya to determine whether genocide had been committed. Blinken and Biden, meanwhile, said they believe China has committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims in its territory.

