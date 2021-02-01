British-Ireland freight crashed after being bitten by Brexit – POLITICO





The Irish government announced Monday that in the first month after the Brexit trade, shipments of Dublin goods doubled with France and halved with the UK.

The drastic change reflects the new difficulty of shipping goods between Ireland and continental Europe using the so-called viaducts in Britain. Truck drivers transporting EU cargo on British highways are now facing bureaucratic hurdles in ports in Wales and England, which is a slower and more hassle-free option while making direct routes.

According to Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin’s Brexit trade update, in January 17,500 trucks from the UK arrived in Ireland on 390 ferries. This is an average of 45 trucks per ship.

This is half the traffic volume recorded in January 2020, and is part of a typical Irish Sea ferry capacity, each capable of carrying more than 200 large cargo vehicles.

Despite the very small inflow of goods from the UK, the truck driver in question had to file 760,000 import declarations of various types, including more than 43 certification documents per truck, to enter Ireland.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the small amount reflects the emergence of Brexit stockpiling, COVID-19 restrictions, new Brexit inspections and controls, and the emergence of new direct services with additional capacity on European routes.

Seaways bypassing the UK have tripled options between Ireland and France in recent weeks, and truck drivers are often buying waiting tickets to free up last minute space on the entire voyage.

France has begun to require COVID-19 test voices from truck drivers arriving in Ireland as well as from the UK via Dover or Eurotunnel.

Ireland opened a free rapid antigen screening center last week for truck drivers before boarding a ferry at Dublin port and at Rosslare in southeast Ireland, the closest port to France. The Prime Minister’s Office said both of these facilities could already test up to 1,500 drivers each week.

One in five trucks arriving at the port of Ireland from the UK have no customs, animal health, food safety or security documents on file, requiring a delay of hours or days before the vehicle is cleared.

The challenge the new checks made by Brexit create for traders is fully recognized.

Irish truck drivers trying to reach Europe via the UK are complaining about a similar problem. Last week they protested at the Port of Dublin and appealed to European Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen to appoint an EU trade troubleshooter at Ireland’s major trade hub.

However, authorities are concerned that there will be even greater disruption to Irish-based trucks moving to the UK where many of the post-Brexit regulatory checks do not begin to take effect until April, July, or 2022.

Exporters are now urging to prepare for these changes, the Prime Minister said. Some Irish companies noted that they had serious difficulties adapting to the new control system.

Truck drivers said they were often disappointed by their customers or customs staff.

It is absolutely essential for everyone in the supply chain to know and understand their roles and responsibilities. It is the responsibility of the importer or exporter or their agents to ensure that the necessary information and support channels are available to the carrier when the goods are discontinued.

Companies looking to move goods between Ireland and continents were advised to switch to direct maritime connections and exclude UK suppliers and distribution centers where possible.

The number of direct EU ferry voyages has more than doubled to 62 per week, including 36 with France.

This route can accommodate 10,000 heavy cargo vehicles or unaccompanied trailers. The latter option, where truck drivers drop trailers at the port for collection by others at the other end, is becoming increasingly popular to keep truck drivers in their home country without spending time on sea voyages and coronavirus testing.

