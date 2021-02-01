5 American cities with a rich black history that you may not know





When it comes to black history in the United States, cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Selma, Birmingham, and Memphis immediately spring to mind. But there is a rich history in many places under the radar like Providence, RI, Pensacola, Florida, Augusta, Georgia, and California, Allensworth and San Diego.

Here’s a deeper look at their often overlooked stories.

Augustais is the birthplace of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.At the Augusta History Museum, the James Brown exhibit features rare memorabilia and personal artifacts that give you a glimpse of his costumes, interviews, records, images and audio-visual stations showcasing concerts, albums, studio recordings and more.

In the city center there is a life size bronze statue of the superstar which contains the worlds only James Brown Cam who will take your picture and send it to your cell phone within minutes. Take a private tour led by her daughter Deanna Brown where you’ll visit her favorite haunts – you can do so through the James Brown Family Foundation.

You will have the JB vibe all over town as there are many places that have food and drink named after him. A must stop is the Soul Bar Augusta. He celebrates the icon with artists who cover Browns songs and pay tributes. The walls are filled with decor that honor it.

Augusta was also the home of Lucy Craft Laney, an African-American educator who opened the first school for African-American children in 1883. The Lucy Craft Laney Museum is the only African-American museum in the Central Savannah River area. The small building was once his home. It is a source to soak up history as well as special programs and events.

Learn more at the African American History Walk. Walk down Laney Walker Boulevard, a street that pays homage to some of Augustas’ top African American leaders. See monuments dedicated to Essie McIntyre, the first black woman to be ordained in the Augusta region, Judge John H. Ruffin, the first African-American chief justice of the Georgia Court of Appeal, and Laney, founder from the Haines Normal & Industrial Institute Lamar School of Nursing.

A large population of free African Americans settled in the Springfield neighborhood in 1787. They founded the Springfield Baptist Church, one of the oldest independent black congregations in the United States which is still open and hence. Morehouse College was born.

2. Pensacola, Florida.

You might mistake Pensacola Beach for the sparkling waters of the Caribbean, but there’s a lot more to the Pensacolastory and a lot of African American history.

TheChappie James Museum and Flight Academy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and honors Chappie, the first African-American four-star general and a Tuskegee Airman.The flight facility offers year-round aviation experiences, in which you will learn more about Chappie and the Tuskegee Airmen.

Continue your history lesson in the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood, an official stopover on the Mississippi Blues Trail, nicknamed the South Harlem. Locals and the likes of BB King, Sam Cooke, Tina Turner and James Brown have performed in the neighborhood theaters and clubs.

Today you will have a stomach full of Southern cuisine at 5 Sisters Blues Caf with its gumbo of the day, fried green tomatoes, Aunt Coras blue crab cakes, fried okra, black-eyed peas, macaroni au cheese and more good stuff than it should be legal. There is live music on the weekends and a jazz brunch on Sunday. You’ll love the old posters and concert photos. Blue Dot Barbecue is another favorite. The DeVilliers Cultural Heritage Museum was established as a performing arts venue to showcase local and national blues, gospel and jazz artists. In the 1920s, Belmont-DeVilliers also housed the Viola Edwards hospital, the first black-owned hospital.

3. Providence, RI

Rhode Island may be a small state, but it has a great story on black history. According to the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University, of the approximately 12 million Africans transported to America in the mid-19th century, 600,000 came to mainland North America and about 100,000 were transported on ships. from Rhode Island. Rhode Island was involved in 60 to 90% of the international slave trade in the Americas.

The John Carter Brown Library on the Brown University campus in Providence. istock

To learn more about the history of states, stop at the stages of freedom. Browse books, vintage items, and chat with Ray Rickman, co-founder and executive director of the non-profit organization that teaches children of color to swim and offers African-American cultural programs. It is an encyclopedia of black history in Rhode Island and will tell you as much as you can.

The Center for Reconciliation, a nonprofit organization, offers public programs, exhibits and workshops on the history and legacy of slavery, the slave trade, and the building of racial and racial identities in Nova Scotia. England and America. They offer walking tours as well as a bus tour through three neighborhoods that tell the story of Providence and the international slave trade.

Providence was also the adopted home of Edward Bannister, renowned artist and co-founder of the Providence Art Club. He was married to a wealthy wife and owner of a yacht. By the late 1880s he was one of the country’s most famous black artists. Internationally renowned opera singer Sissieretta Jones has made Providence home. In the late 1880s and early 1900s, she was one of the highest paid African American artists in the United States. Later, she founded the Black Patti Troubadours, a musical and acrobatic number of 40 jugglers, actors and dancers. In 2013, she was inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. Brown University progressed, with an African-American woman, Ruth Simmons, PhD., As president from 2001-2012.

4. Allensworth, California.

Allensworth is the only city in California that was founded, funded, built, and governed exclusively by African Americans.

Lt. Col. Allen Allensworth escaped slavery in Kentucky, served in the Union Army during the Civil War, and emigrated west after Emancipation. Moving to Los Angeles, he built a summer house in Tulare County and joined with other black leaders to buy land in the area. Inspired by the need for economic independence and a refuge from racial discrimination in the region, Colonel Allensworth led the creation of an all-black farming town that numbered 300 residents in its peak years.

The people who lived there were artisans, craftsmen, business owners, farmers, ranchers, retired military personnel, and members of the American soldiers from Buffalo, who protected the city. Allensworth flourished until the mid-1920s when the town declined and many people left. He survived into the 1960s.

Today, Colonel Allensworth Historic State Park (CAHSP) is a tribute to Allensworth’s legacy. Established in 1976, the park preserves 240 acres of downtown and includes nine restored buildings and an outdoor staging area. The Visitors Center organizes tours of the park. There are events throughout the year to celebrate Allenworth’s story. Visitors to the park can use Visalia Municipal Airport and find hotels like Hyatt H, -4.10% Place and Holiday Inn Express near Delano, and fantastic food for the soul at BakersfieldatJs PlaceandLucilles Smokehouse BBQ.

5. Julian, California (San Diego County)

This historic mining town in the Cuyamaca Mountains is in the eastern part of San Diego County, about an hour from the heart of San Diego. Today Julian is popular for its apple orchards and pies. The story goes that African-American pioneer Fred Coleman discovered the gold that sparked the famous Gold Rush in Julian in 1870. This discovery helped give rise to an African-American community in the back. country of San Diegos.

Julian, CA Tuxyso / Wikipedia

In 1897, Albert and Margaret Robinson built and operated the Robinson Hotel, one of the first black-owned and operated businesses in San Diego County. Renamed the Julian Gold Rush Hotel, it is the oldest continuously operated hotel in Southern California. Historian David Lewis is the go-to type of African American history in Julian. It offers guided tours through this unique chapter in San Diego history.

