UK announces sanctions against Zimbabwe security officer





Britain Announces First Personal Designation Under British Zimbabwe Sanctions In 2019, protesters were killed for expressing freedom of speech and their right to protest for human rights violations. The sanctions are closely tied to Britain’s efforts to keep the Zimbabwean government accountable. Keep your promise to provide the vital reforms that are desperately needed.

British Foreign Minister Dominique Rab announced today that four Zimbabwe security officers who suffered serious human rights violations, including the deaths of 23 Zimbabwe protesters, have been assigned under the UK’s new self-sanction regime.

Today’s announcement ensures that these individuals will not be free to travel around the UK, send money through UK banks, or benefit from our economy. These restrictions are not intended to target or affect the wider economy and the people of Zimbabwe.

After the UK withdrew from the European Union and the transition period ended, the UK can now pursue an independent sanctions policy that reflects our foreign policy and national security interests. Today’s designation is the first privately made designation by the UK under the British Zimbabwe Autonomous Sanctions, which came into force on December 31, 2020 at 11 pm.

New sanctions include travel bans and property freezes for four officials.

Owen Ncube, Minister of National Security; Isaac Moyo, Director of Central Intelligence Agency; Chief of Police of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Godwin Matanga; And the former brigade commander, the commander of the presidential guard and the tactical commander of the national reaction force Anselem Sanyatwe.

These target designations are intended to account for those who have been responsible for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emerson Menangawa came to power in November 2017. This included a state-sponsored crackdown on protests in January 2019, resulting in 17 Zimbabweans and 17 deaths. Violence after the August 2018 elections, where six protesters died.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to explain those responsible for the most serious human rights violations, including the death of an innocent Zimbabwean.

These sanctions are aimed at higher levels of government, not regular Zimbabweans. We will continue to promote political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabwean people.

Britain’s autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions system encourages the Zimbabwean government to respect democratic principles and institutions. Refrain from oppression by civil society. In addition, we comply with international human rights laws and respect human rights.

These sanctions add to our efforts to ensure that the Zimbabwe government implements genuine political and economic reforms that benefit all Zimbabwean peoples.

Contrary to the insistence of people to halt Zimbabwe’s institutional reforms and respect for human rights, these sanctions will not deter investment in the state. Instead, UK investors repeatedly highlight three concerns that hinder investment in Zimbabwe. Discretionary property rights and legal system.

We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe with relief programs focused on eradicating poverty, humanitarian aid, advocacy for human rights, and supporting Zimbabwe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This aid is not delivered directly through the Zimbabwe government system.

Note to editors:

The British Zimbabwe Autonomous Regime consists of targeted travel bans and asset freezing, trade restrictions on military items and items that can be used for internal repression. The regime came into full force on December 31, 2020, at the end of the EU transition period. This is the first time the UK has imposed travel bans and property freezes on individuals using the autonomous Zimbabwe sanctions system. You can find a link to the law here. This is a sanctions regime different from the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulation 2020, which began in July 2020.

The Motlanthe Commission report revealed that the Zimbabwe security service was responsible for the deaths of six and injuries of 35 during the protests on August 1, 2018. The report also concluded that the use of raw coal by civilians was clearly unjustified and unbalanced.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission January 28, 2019 Report on Response to Fuel Protests in January 2019, reports that law enforcement personnel use indiscriminate, excessive and disproportionate force in most situations, leading to avoidable loss of life and setting the situation. It has been shown to make it worse. 17 people died. The Human Rights Watch report details the allegations of rape and indiscriminate visitation raids by Zimbabwean security agencies.

