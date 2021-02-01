Access to effective legal remedies





At the same time, for the grant control system to be more effective, many important issues require proper and urgent attention. Of these, companies need to be more clear on the question of what remedies are available and if they are negatively affected by public subsidies to their UK competitors.

With public consultations on the domestic subsidy control regime imminent, companies should carefully consider issues such as those highlighted below and take the opportunity to incorporate their views into the event.

Direct execution

An important aspect of the subsidy control commitment under the TCA is the creation of rights for competing enterprises and other interested parties (if each party has the necessary status under its national law) to challenge and access subsidies in the relevant courts or tribunals. is. On “effective” remedy. Equally important in this context is that both parties must obtain relevant judicial permits to intervene in domestic judicial screening cases.

This is the first time that bilateral EU trade agreements have incorporated “vertical” remedies that in principle allow interested parties to challenge subsidies or state assistance in the national courts of the authorizing body. The consolidation of these provisions means that seeking remedies for violations of the relevant TCA obligations is easier and more effective than relying solely on the dispute resolution mechanisms and remedies between the parties to the contract.

In this context, with respect to certain obligations, the TCA ensures that both the UK and the EU have the power to have domestic courts or tribunals review whether grant decisions are consistent with the subsidy principles of the Agreement and to review relevant decisions by independent regulatory bodies. Each party has an obligation to establish or maintain, including failure to act by the regulatory body. Effective remedies that can be used in this context should include orders for suspending, restraining or demanding certain actions to be taken, as well as recovering damages and subsidies from beneficiaries.

With regard to grant collection, the TCA incorporates sub-clauses relating to parties’ obligations to establish an effective grant collection mechanism, explicitly addressing the perception that collection is a “significant” remedy in the grant control system. Therefore, the relevant domestic court or tribunal must have the power to order the withdrawal of the subsidy if it finds a material error in the law in that the granting institution did not treat it as a subsidy. Failing to apply any or necessary criteria, grant principles; Misuse or conduct beyond the scope of its authority. The TCA makes it clear that beneficiaries should not be able to raise reasonable expectations to resist recovery.

A related issue not covered by the TCA is whether or not the beneficiary is required to pay interest for the duration of the grant’s benefit. It must be so to ensure that beneficiaries do not benefit from illegal subsidies and that the arena of fair competition is fully restored.

Under current UK legal requirements, if a court dismisses a decision to pay a subsidy, in principle, damages must be made available not only under judicial review, but also as a separate cause of action for violation of legal obligations. In order for the claimant to be eligible for damages on these grounds, the claimant must show that the statutory obligation (in this case, the obligation of the public authority to respect the subsidy principles set out in the TCA when providing subsidies) is intended. It protects a restricted class of public (stakeholders whose interests are affected by the provision of subsidies in this case) and the intended legislatures of action that can be used in the event of a breach of their obligations. Given that the TCA commitment is currently binding under national law and, as mentioned earlier, it must provide effective remedies, including damages, in these circumstances, this third condition must be met.

Subsidies under the primary law

At the same time, the position is somewhat different when it comes to subsidies granted by the Basic Law. Grant payments under British Parliament law are expressly waived from the recovery requirements under the TCA. This seems to be in line with the principle that under British law, primary law generally cannot be breached by courts. The reasoning for this is that not only is it impossible to recover, but claims for damages are also excluded in the sense that there is no “illegal” act on which such claim is based.

When the UK was an EU member state, domestic courts had the power to invalidate the underlying law when it violated EU legal obligations. As a result, if certain conditions are met, there is a possibility that an individual who suffered loss or damage as a result of the violation may file a claim for damages. This was exceptionally possible with reference to the supremacy principle of EU law and the principle of vertical direct effect. Under certain transitional provisions, nothing is currently recognized under UK domestic law.

While this may be desirable from the standpoint of ensuring the availability of effective remedies in all circumstances, it seems unlikely that the UK will reintroduce similar rights for the purposes of its subsidy control system. TCA doesn’t ask for this. In fact, the agreement explicitly states that the UK does not need to expand the scope or grounds of review by courts and tribunals of primary legislation.

The obvious consequence of this is that adversely affected parties will have difficulty accessing effective remedies that are subsidized by Congressional law. Although disappointing, this result is not surprising given the important role of respecting the sovereignty of each party in drafting the settlement. Ultimately, it should be expected that parliamentary law will not be used as a means of circumventing the application of the TCA subsidy principles outside of exceptional circumstances that are legally justified under the good faith obligations of both parties.

If the primary law is used in this way, the distortion of the’fair arena of competition’ is likely to persist, unless the impact on trade or investment between the parties in which the subsidy occurs is to the extent that allows the EU to seek remedies. On an inter-party basis under TCA terms.

Restriction requirements

TCA incorporates an explicit time limit clause only with respect to the availability of recovery orders. Accordingly, interested parties are required to object to a grant payment decision in the relevant court or court within one month after the release of certain key information about grant payments published on official websites or public databases in the UK or EU. Related. If prior to the expiration of this one-month period, a stakeholder requests to provide certain additional information to assess whether the grant principles have been applied correctly, the recovery remedy will be extended by one month. , Starting from the date the interested party received this additional information. Special provisions apply when seeking a recovery order in connection with a subsidy scheme.

As mentioned earlier, the contract is silent on restrictions related to other remedies. Instead, it stipulates that judicial review and remedies for relevant decisions must be made in accordance with each party’s general and constitution and procedures.

Under the current domestic judicial review rules, applicants are generally required to take prompt action in any case (with some exceptions) within 3 months of the first occurrence of the basis for judicial review applications. In applying these requirements in this context, the main concern is that if a grant-related decision has been made in a way that triggers a claim, information on that decision may not be available until the expiration of the three-month period. . Then the option of having to simply rely on the court’s power to exercise discretion in each of these cases to extend that period does not seem to be satisfactory because it does not provide legal certainty.

Therefore, it seems appropriate to amend the domestic law so that the limit period begins at the point when the claimant knew or should have known the alleged violation. Depending on the specific circumstances of each case, it may be from when key information or additional information about grant grants was provided.

Likewise, the requirement for “expedited” in this context should also be ignored to provide greater legal certainty and ensure compliance with commitments to ensure the availability of effective legal remedies. Arguably this is not only desirable, but it is necessary to ensure the availability of recovery remedies within the full period stipulated by the TCA.

For example, a prerequisite for recovery is usually to put a stop order aside or to cancel a grant payment decision. Therefore, the remedies of the bankruptcy order implicitly, and the order that actually demands the powers to confer to take specific actions to perform the recovery, must be available throughout the period during which the recovery order can be sought without the need of a court. First, consider the question of “rapidity”.

As previously alleged, as to how to remedy damages, not only can the affected party suffer damages after a successful judicial review, but the affected party has the option of filing a separate independent claim for breach of statutory obligations in the event of a breach of subsidies Must have. TCA grant principles. The limit on such claims is a substantially much longer period of 6 years from the time of the alleged violation.

Undoubtedly, businesses will reassuringly welcome their ability to challenge subsidies that, if appropriate, negatively affect their interests to district courts. At the same time, the issue of remedies requires further explanation of a number of related issues that are critical to the development of a complex and fair domestic subsidy control system. We hope that these and other related matters will receive appropriate consideration in order to clarify, simplify or revise the rules if necessary in the context of public consultations on future grants so that effective remedies are available. Companies that want to challenge subsidy decisions.

