Arcapita acquires $ 120 million in US student housing | News





MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Arcapita Group Holdings (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Clemson Lofts, a student accommodation at Clemson University in Carolina South, United States. The acquisition represents the latest addition to Arcapita’s growing student housing portfolio following its acquisition of Quarry Trail, a student housing property at the University of Tennessee earlier last year. These acquisitions represent a combined transaction value of approximately $ 120 million and bring approximately 1,500 student beds under Arcapita ownership.

Clemson Lofts is a 640 bed student property located approximately one mile from Clemson University, South Carolina’s second largest university and one of the top 30 public universities in the United States. Reflecting its attractive location and affordable rents, the property has maintained an average occupancy rate of 99% over the past five years and is currently 100% occupied. Arcapita made a similar acquisition in January 2020 when it acquired Quarry Trail, an 840-bed stabilized student housing portfolio serving the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, the largest university in the State of Tennessee and a member of the Power Five sports conference.

Arcapita believes that the U.S. student housing market for well-located properties that serve major public universities is poised to experience healthy growth due to their more affordable education levels, stable enrollment, and generally speaking, d ” a limited supply of undeveloped land near the campus. In addition, the US student housing sector has historically demonstrated its resilience to recession with sustained and high occupancy levels during economic downturns. University enrollments have increased over the past three recessions in the United States, in part due to the lower opportunity cost of attending university when job prospects are less attractive.

Purpose-built student housing serving Tier 1 public universities has also demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students generally preferred to stay on campus despite the move to online courses, which allowed properties to maintain occupancy and rent collection ahead of COVID. Additionally, garden-style properties such as those acquired by Arcapita are likely to help facilitate social distancing measures given the lack of closed hallways, direct open-air access to units, and the availability of bathrooms. private bath for each resident.

Brian Hebb, Managing Director of Arcapita, said: “These acquisitions mark our foray into US student housing, a high potential rental housing sub-sector. We target assets that service large public universities with over 10,000 undergraduate students located approximately 1 to 3 miles from campus. The prices for these properties are generally in the mid-market range and have demonstrated a level of acceptance among students due to their value for money. The demand for purpose-built student accommodation has increased over the past few years due to the provision of amenities appreciated by students, such as direct shuttles to campus, group study facilities and activity centers. Purpose-built student housing currently represents less than 25% of the overall student housing market and we expect this ratio to increase over time to meet changing student preferences. “

Martin Tan, Chief Investment Officer of Arcapita, said: “Our investments in student housing are a further extension of our focus on defensive sectors supported by long term trends. With more than 20 million university students and less than one million specially designed student beds, the US student housing industry is in its early stages of supply and has considerable growth potential. We look forward to working closely with our operating partners to build a large and diverse student housing portfolio across the United States. “

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investment manager, with offices in Atlanta, London and Singapore and an affiliate office in Bahrain. Arcapita’s primary business segments are private equity and real estate, and its management team has over 24 years of experience with over 90 investments for a total transaction value of over $ 30 billion. .

You can find more information about Arcapita at www.arcapita.com

View original content to download multimedia: http: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcapita-acquires-120-million-in-us-student-housing-properties-301218760.html

SOURCE Arcapita

