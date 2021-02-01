UK manufacturing ceases as Brexit and Covid cease supply





The UK manufacturer’s supplier delivery times have risen to one of the longest levels in January over the past 30 years as factory production is limited due to Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit outages.

The IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index (weighted average of corporate valuations of output, new orders, hiring, supplier delivery times, and stock purchases) fell from December 3 to January 54.1, a three-month low. -Year highest 57.5

This figure was higher than our initial estimate of 52.9, well above 50 points. This indicates that most businesses are reporting improvements.

However, with the exception of April 2020, the extension of supplier lead times, the highest number in the survey’s nearly 30-year history, distorted the headline numbers.

New manufacturing orders declined in January, while production growth slowed significantly.

According to Rob Dobson, director of IHS Markit, survey panelists explained that the weakened order acceptance was due to new Covid-19 restrictions, the end of the Brexit transition period, customer closures and renewed uncertainty.

“In many countries, the services sector has been hit by Covid-19, giving manufacturers the support they desperately need to grow the economy, while the UK manufacturing sector is nearing stagnation,” he said.

“The mix of harsh Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit has led to a near-record supply chain disruption, reduced exports and higher costs.”

The survey also reported that EU-based customers made purchases to avoid an expected disruption.

Fhaheen Khan, Senior Economist at Make UK, said, “Today’s data shows more evidence of Brexit’s impact.

“The impact of Covid-19 and EU withdrawal could last for years to come. That’s why the UK manufacturing sector needs a domestic plan for growth that prioritizes innovation, technology and foreign strategies to increase exports globally.”

A shortage of inputs led to an increase in input prices, and the index hit a four-year high in January.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “Deliveries of critical goods are almost completely fixed in some sectors, resulting in overall manufacturing cost inflation being the highest in four years.”

Separately, the Bank of England said it remained at a high level in December, even though the UK’s mortgage approval fell from its 13-year high last month.

The number of mortgage approvals for home purchases in 2020 rose from 789,100 in 2019 to 818,500, but in May 2020, the number of home purchase approvals reached a record low of 9,400.

recommendation

“Perhaps the last month of the mortgage lending boom,” said Samuel Tombs, chief British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The UK real estate market was energized by the stamp duty holiday introduced in July, but it closes at the end of March.

Bank of England data also showed that household consumer credit “kept weak” in December, while household savings interest rates rose back to their highest levels since May, reflecting spending restrictions imposed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Capital Economics’ UK chief economist Ruth Gregory said: “With companies struggling with massive debts, it is clear that it will be up to consumers to drive the recovery once the restrictions are eventually lifted.”

