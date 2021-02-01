Covid Gives UK Opportunity to Restore Relations with Republic of Ireland





The writer is the head of competition policy at the International Center for Law and Economics.

It is very likely that 2021 in the UK will be very similar to 2020 in Australia and New Zealand. The UK can do most vaccinations, assuming vaccinations are done at the right rate and Johnson & Johnson and Novavax jabs are also approved. Population at risk for coronavirus by mid-spring.

However, because other countries are far behind vaccination, there is a risk that vaccine-resistant strains will emerge abroad. Heading to the UK, you can go back to step 1. The virus can only be controlled by returning to containment again.

In the long run, the UK could deal with it by expanding its ability to manufacture newly developed mRNA vaccines, which could be redesigned within a few days to handle new strains. But until then, the government must control travel abroad, as Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan did after clearing the initial outbreak. This allows life to return to relative normal at home in exchange for strict isolation of international travelers.

Apart from the challenges of cross-channel cargo, the big problem with this plan is that Britain is not a single island. It shares a border of 310 miles with the Republic of Ireland, which cannot be easily closed. After the independence of Ireland, countries have a common travel area. This allows you to travel between Ireland and England without a passport, and it was only stopped once during World War II until the outbreak of the epidemic. The EU temporarily banned vaccines from crossing borders last week, but banned humans. Even it caused a fuss and was immediately abandoned.

The Isle of Man and Channel Islands also belong to the CTA and closed their borders on most inbound travel during Covid-19, but closing the border completely between Ireland and the UK would be much more difficult as many people travel between Ireland. Republic and Northern Ireland daily. Isolating travel inside England between Northern Ireland and England is probably politically impossible.

If vaccine-resistant Covid strains enter Ireland from abroad and settle there, they could spread to the UK. Apart from the difficulty of restricting entry, new strains can be difficult to spot if another major outbreak occurs before vaccinating Ireland’s large population. It may be too late before you even realize that border closures are necessary.

This poses a serious danger. The UK has so far vaccinated about 14% of people, but Ireland has managed only about 3% due to the European Union’s catastrophic vaccine procurement plan. Ireland is likely to continue to lag behind Britain.

Because of this, the UK government should consider establishing a joint policy to provide vaccines to the Republic of Ireland and isolate visitors from third countries. The vaccines can be shared if they are vaccinated to other at-risk people in the UK who are over 50 and want the vaccine, and we hope Ireland can catch up quickly. Since Ireland’s population is less than 5 m, it can be done very quickly without significantly slowing down the progress towards full herd immunity in Britain.

recommendation

In both countries, if the virus is suppressed through vaccines and infection-based immunity, it can return to relatively normal. Free movement between the UK and Ireland can be maintained, and the risk of invasion of vaccine resistant strains can be mitigated through consensus quarantine rules on a mutually “two islands” basis. This mimics the Australia and New Zealand travel bubble, allowing you to travel between them without quarantine. Cases of the 501.v2 variant, first identified in South Africa, were temporarily suspended after being identified in New Zealand, but are now reopened. We still have to be on the lookout for new outbreaks.

This Common Immunity Area will benefit the UK beyond epidemic management. The British government has been able to act generously towards Ireland in five difficult years since the Brexit vote. It will also stand in stark contrast to the EU’s current shameful vaccine nationalism, and it shows that in a period when Britain was pursuing beggar-neighbor protectionism, Britain took a high path and sought to help its neighbors.

And that would be comforting to about 380,000 Irish-born people living in England and 100,000 British people living in Ireland. Many haven’t seen them return home since March. It will be a great relief if they can do it safely. I have to declare interest. I am one of them.

