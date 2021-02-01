American Express is launching new limited-time offers for Delta SkyMiles®, Hilton Honors® and Marriott Bonvoy ™ card members in the United States.





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is launching new offers for Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy Card members in the United States. These new dining and wireless service offerings reward card members, whether they are running a business remotely, ordering restaurant takeout, or planning future trips from the comfort of their home. This is part of American Express’s long-term strategy to continually evolve its products, benefits and offerings to best meet the changing needs of its customers.

Since the start of the pandemic, American Express has added new offers in categories other than travel, such as groceries and gasoline, for Cobrand Card members so they can continue to earn points or miles and get value when not spending on travel. Thanks to these offers, card members have remained loyal and continue to use their Cobrand cards to earn points or miles for future trips.

We want to support the way our customers live their lives and run their businesses today, which is why we have focused our statement credits on restaurants and wireless. We are also giving our Delta Card members more ways to build their mileage bank and earn higher status now when they feel ready to travel again, said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Consumer Lending & Cobrand at American Express.

In addition to rewarding card members for spending in restaurants, American Express and Resy are supporting the restaurant industry with #TakeOutTuesday. This new campaign encourages cardholders to eat at their favorite restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

To be eligible for these offers, US members for individuals and businesses Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card1 must have a card as of January 1, 2021 and must register through the Amex offers. No registration is required for Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card and American Express Consumer and Business Members in the United States2 to take advantage of the special Deltas Status Boost offer.

New Amex offers for consumer catering until 2021

Members eligible for the Consumer Cobrand Card in the United States1 can register to earn up to $ 220 in statement credits at American restaurants, whether they dine in or take out until December 31, 2021. The offers include:

Delta SkyMiles Amex Offers: Up to $ 110 in Meal Statement Credits: Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card members can receive $ 10 cashback per month (up to 11 times). Up to $ 165 in Meal Statement Credits: Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express members can receive $ 15 cash back per month (up to 11 times). Up to $ 220 in Meal Statement Credits: Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card members can receive $ 20 refund per month (up to 11 times). Hilton Honors scores better on meals Amex Offers: Up to $ 55 in Meal Statement Credits: Hilton Honors American Express Card members can receive $ 5 back per month (up to 11 times). Up to $ 110 in Meal Statement Credits: Members of the American Express Hilton Honors Surpass Card can receive $ 10 in reimbursement per month (up to 11 times). Up to $ 220 in Meal Statement Credits: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card members can receive $ 20 cash back per month (up to 11 times). Marriott Bonvoy Amex Offers: Up to $ 110 in Meal Statement Credits: Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card members can receive $ 10 cashback per month (up to 11 times). Up to $ 220 in Meal Statement Credits: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express card members can receive $ 20 cash back per month (up to 11 times).

Valuable business offers to stay connected this year

Eligible Business Cobrand Card members in the United States1 can register to earn up to $ 220 in statement credits on U.S. wireless telephony services through December 31, 2021. Offers include:

Delta SkyMiles offers: Up to $ 110 in statement credits for wireless phone services in the United States: Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express card members can earn up to $ 10 cash back per month (up to to 11 times). Up to $ 165 in statement credits for wireless phone services in the United States: Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express card members can earn up to $ 15 cashback per month (up to 11 times) . Up to $ 220 in statement credits for wireless phone services in the United States: Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express card members can earn up to $ 20 per month (up to 11 times). Hilton Honors Scores Best on Wireless Offer: Up to $ 110 in Statement Credits for US Wireless Phone Services: Members of the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card can earn up to at $ 10 per month (up to 11 times). Marriott Bonvoy Offer: Up to $ 165 in statement credits for US wireless phone services: Marriott Bonvoy American Express business card members can earn up to $ 15 per month (up to 11 times).

More ways to earn rewards

Eligible Consumer Cobrand Card members in the United States1 can register to earn points or miles. Offers include:

Delta SkyMiles Offers: 5X Delta SkyMiles on Delta Purchases: Qualifying Consumers and Businesses Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum and Reserve American Express members can earn 5X miles (or up to 3 additional miles in addition to the miles they already earn) on Delta qualifying purchases through December 31, 2021. 3 Status Boost special offer (no registration required): Eligible Delta SkyMiles Platinum and American Express reserve members for individuals and businesses can achieve Medallion status faster through increase in MQM earnings to existing levels until December 31, 2021. 2 This offer is also available to new card members who apply for and are approved for the card until 2021. With the Status Boost special offer , Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve members can earn 25% Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) in 2021 over what they can earn. Don’t already earn with Status Boost for every spending threshold they hit. In 2021, Delta Reserve Card members can earn 18,750 MQM every time they spend $ 30,000 on purchases (up to 4 times), that’s an additional 3,750 MQM on top of the 15,000 MQM they already earn with Status Boost at during the calendar year. In 2021, Delta Platinum Card members can earn 12,500 MQM every time they spend $ 25,000 on purchases (up to 2 times), that’s an additional 2,500 MQM on top of the 10,000 MQM they already earn with Status Boost at during the calendar year. Hilton Honors earns more points Amex Offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points Hilton Honors: Qualifying consumers and businesses Hilton Honors American Express card members can earn an additional 10,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after spending $ 5,000 on purchases (up to 10 times) until June 30, 2021. 3 Marriott Bonvoy Amex Offer: Earn up to 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points: Eligible card members can earn an additional 7,500 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $ 7,500 in purchases (up to 10 times) until December 31, 2021. 3 Eligibility for this Offer includes Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, Marriott Bonvoy Business and select Marriott Bonvoy Card members.

To sign up for these exciting new offers, card members can visit Amex offers through the Amex mobile app or an online account.

To find out more and consult the general conditions of the offer, click here.

Footnotes: 1: Must be an eligible member of the Delta SkyMiles or Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy American Express card as of January 1, 2021. Additional limitations apply to members of the Marriott Bonvoy American Express card. 2: The Status Boost offer is available from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Registration not required. 3: If you have multiple qualifying cards, you will only be able to register one qualifying card for this offer.

