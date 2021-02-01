Patrick Reed’s Farmers win puts him in U.S. Ryder Cup top six





That was one of the more straightforward questions from the press conference after Patrick Reeds’ win on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open: What does your golf say about your character?

Reed, whose five-stroke victory at Torrey Pines was convincing on paper but far from it in the eyes of many after his controversial fall a day earlier, was quick to respond.

Most important is how resilient and passionate I am about golf and also how passionate I am about my country, said Reed. There is no other reason why I wear red, white and blue today.

He could wear these colors more than on Sunday in September. Reeds’ ninth Tour win at the Farmers took him to sixth in the latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings.

The top six players after the BMW Championship will automatically earn spots on Captain Steve Strickers’ USA team for the September 24-26 games at Whistling Straits, which is important to Reed given that many believe his chances of winning a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup would be question if he counted on a choice of captain. Despite his nickname Captain America and his consistently perfect 3-0 singles record, Reed turned into a team cancer more than a leader, as evidenced by the fact that he dumped Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk under the bus after a loss in 2018 in Paris and brought his post-hero. The World Challenge bunker drama accompanied him to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup, won by the United States.

Reed uses resilience to win the Farmers Insurance Open

Reeds climbed into the top six against troubled Brooks Koepka, seventh, just ahead of Webb Simpson and Tony Finau, Sunday runner-up at Torrey.

Here’s a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup photo:

1. Dustin Johnson 2. Bryson DeChambeau 3. Justin Thomas 4. Xander Sc Chaudele 5. Collin Morikawa 6. Patrick Reed 7. Brooks Koepka 8. Webb Simpson 9. Tony Finau 10. Harris English 11. Patrick Cantlay 12. Daniel Berger 13. Matthew Wolff 14. Kevin Kisner 15. Gary Woodland Other Notables: 20. Tiger Woods, 22. Scottie Scheffler, 32. Rickie Fowler, 37. Jorrdan Spieth, 40. Phil Mickelson, 44. Cameron Champ, 51. Will Zalatoris

The six best players after the BMW Championship will be part of the American team. Six choices of captains will be made after the circuit championship.

Meanwhile, Englishman Paul Casey has soared in both European squad rankings after his victory in Dubai. Casey, 43, who played his fourth Ryder Cup in 2018 after a 10-year absence, has climbed 20 spots to place sixth in the world, where he is now second of five scheduled automatic qualifiers in that category. He is also 14th in European points, an improvement of 37 places.

Here’s a look at the current photo from the European Ryder Cup:

EUROPEAN POINTS

1. Tommy Fleetwood 2. Tyrrell Hatton 3. Jon Rahm 4. Rory McIlroy 5. Victor Perez 6. Bernd Wiesberger 7. Matt Fitzpatrick 8. Danny Willett 9. Lee Westwood 10. Bob MacIntyre 11. Matthias Schwab 12. Rafa Cabrera Bello 13 Marcus Kinhult 14. Paul Casey 15. Benjamin Hebert

GLOBAL POINTS

1. Jon Rahm 2. Tyrrell Hatton 3. Rory McIlroy 4. Tommy Fleetwood 5. Victor Perez 6. Paul Casey 7. Danny Willett 8. Matt Fitzpatrick 9. Bernd Wiesberger 10. Lee Westwood 11. Bob MacIntyre 12. Rafa Cabrera Bello 13 Viktor Hovland 14. Graeme McDowell 15. Matthias Schwab

The top four players in European points and the top five players in world points not yet qualified via European points after the BMW PGA on 12 September automatically gain places in the European team. Three choices of captains will be made on September 13.

