The UK helps Brazilian women grow their technology-based businesses.





Applications are officially open for Future Females Business School, an initiative provided by the British government in Brazil through the network of international tech hubs. The program supports 50 Brazilian women founders of technology-based companies to be started, grown, expanded and sustainable while promoting a positive social, economic or environmental impact.

The Future Women’s Business School Program is a three-month virtual program that provides local female entrepreneurs with the entrepreneurial skills and best practices they need to start and grow a successful and sustainable business, using technology to create their own wealth as well as positive. Community and environmental impact.

Women are underrepresented in Brazil’s technology and innovation ecosystem. According to the Brazilian Startup Association, only 15% of Brazilian startups have female entrepreneurs, and these companies receive less than 3% of all VC funds. Also, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, only 3% of Brazilian SMEs enter the international market. This excludes the majority of Brazilian entrepreneurs from the benefits of increased productivity, competitiveness and profits. The Future Females program helps Brazilian women transform these numbers, connecting entrepreneurs to a global network of successful business owners, mentors, investors and professionals.

Future Females previously partnered with the UK-South African Tech Hub in 2018 to support more than 200 female entrepreneurs to date, with participants experiencing an 88% increase in digital technology development, 95% improvement in confidence, and an average 168% increase in sales. . Their business. In 2020, Future Females ran a pilot program in partnership with UK-Kenya Tech Hub and UK-Nigeria Tech Hub.

We are excited to partner with the UK-Brazil Tech Hub to expand the School of Future Women’s Business to Brazil, giving women across the country access to the mentoring and community support they need to gain confidence and practical digital skills and bring themselves to life. Dream business. Entrepreneurs participating in our program are not just building businesses. They are creating innovative solutions to real problems facing in this new world, and they are becoming a source of hope for the community. We can’t wait to see them! Lauren Dallas, co-founder and CEO of Future Females.

Diversity drives innovation because it is equivalent to creating solutions that solve problems from multiple perspectives. Including more women as leaders in technology change is paramount to fostering innovative solutions to Brazil’s most pressing challenges, from the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis to climate change, poverty and inequality. Enabling women to turn great ideas into positive social, economic and environmental impacts through digital technology is the key to driving a profound national transformation for Brazil’s prosperity. We are excited to partner with Future Females to empower Brazilian women to be a driver of change in the local and global digital economy. Andrea Motta, Director of Technology Hub, Brazil, UK.

I was very pleased with this new partnership between the UK government and Future Females Business School. This partnership works together to foster a vibrant digital economy that can address gender inequality, encourage digital inclusion, create jobs, and build a better environment from COVID-19 Liz Davidson, the Charg dAffairs of the Brazilian British government. It reinforces our promise to do.

Applications are open until February 22, 2021, and only 50 locations are available for the 3-month pilot program starting on March 8, 2021.

Apply Now

Note to editors: Who is this program for?

The program is for Brazilian women entrepreneurs with early stage technology-based business or business ideas that aim to create a positive social, economic or environmental impact, reduce poverty, inequality or protect the environment. The program encourages cisgender women, transgender and non-binary people to apply, including gender. We welcome male founders and co-founders who support women’s digital entrepreneurship. The pilot cohort is conducted in English and requires language skills.

What is included in the program?

Partnering with the UK-Brazil Tech Hub, the Future Women’s Business School is a three-month program made up of 10 modules that guide entrepreneurs through the basic building blocks they need to start and grow their business. Members learn how to write an effective business plan, how to find and reach their ideal customers, and how to use technology to build an online presence and scale. The program also offers guest experts such as serial entrepreneurs, executives, and coaches who deal with important personal development topics such as how to overcome fear of failure and how to discover true passion.

The program is offered online, at the end a virtual graduation event is held, and all members are presented with a certificate of completion invited to attend. Meet the team through the network and celebrate their achievements and business!

Who is the International Tech Hub Network?

The International Technology Hub Network (ITHN) is a UK government initiative to foster innovation and technology at the local level by building partnerships between the international technology sector and the UK, revitalizing the local digital economy and building digital technologies. The program operates in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Indonesia, India, Israel and Brazil. The UK-Brazil Technology Hub was established as part of the UKs Digital Access Program (DAP), a UK Government Prosperity Fund initiative. The UK-Brazil Technology Hub aims to develop a stronger Brazilian digital ecosystem through the development of technology, entrepreneurship and business partnerships.

Who is the future woman?

Future Females is a movement that exists to increase the number of female entrepreneurs and better support their success. Future Females has seen tremendous growth since being conceived in Cape Town in August 2017 and is now active in 36 locations around the world, hosting regular events for a community of more than 80,000 engaged and offering the Future Females Business School online training program. I’m doing it.

How to apply?

Applications are now open for Future Females Business School in partnership with UK-Brazil Tech Hub.

The application begins with simply filling out a form and sharing information about the business being built, and successful candidates are invited to a 1:1 interview with a member of the program team. This interview will help you confirm your business ideas and direction and see if this program is best for you!

Applications are open until February 22, 2021, and only 50 seats are available for the 3-month pilot program starting on March 8, 2021.

Apply Now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos