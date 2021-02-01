Celebrate Black History Month with Community Change Actors across the United States





CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) February 1 kicks off the federally recognized Black History Month celebration honoring the contributions of African Americans to U.S. history and a greater civilization.

While paying homage to generations of African Americans who have struggled through adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society and the overall black experience, this month’s celebrations take place against an unprecedented backdrop that occurs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and following the 2020 racial justice protests.

The concept was founded by historian Carter G. Woodson, who believed in the ultimate power of truth as the foundation of reason prevailing over prejudice. Woodson founded the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASLAH) in 1915.

The son of recently freed Virginia slaves, Woodson continued his education at Harvard and earned a doctorate. Fearing that African Americans were unaware of the dearth of achievements of their ancestors, he established a week of celebration in 1926. The month of February was chosen because it included the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick. Douglass.

According to the ASLAH website, the event sowed the seeds of black history clubs, teachers bringing black history into the curriculum, and the endorsement of progressives, not just academics and of philanthropists.

In 1976, the nation’s bicentennial, President Gerald R. Ford launched the first month-long commemoration. Ford urged Americans to seize the opportunity to honor the all too often overlooked achievements of black Americans in all areas of our history.

Over the decades, US Presidents have issued decades of proclamations and declarations honoring the spirit of Black History Month.

The theme of the 2021 celebration is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity”, chosen by ASLAH.

A wealth of documents documenting the African-American experience can be found in the National Archives.

The National Endowment for the Humanities offers a teacher’s guide for instructors looking for a collection of lessons and resources for K-12 grades.

The only national museum devoted exclusively to documenting African American life, history and culture has had to move away from in-person visitors due to the pandemic. The National Museum of African American History and Culture offers virtual exhibits, online collections, and digital resources that you can explore from home. The museum opened to the public on September 24, 2016, as the 19th and newest museum in the Smithsonian Institution.

Ji Suk Yi of NewsNation Now interviewed Jahmal Cole, Founder and CEO of My Block My Hood My City, one of Chicago’s fastest growing social impact organizations with a network of year-round volunteer initiatives. and an exhibition-based education program for adolescents. The full interview can be seen on the player above.

