US awards $ 231 million contract for over-the-counter home virus testing





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden’s administration is contracting a digital diagnostics company to make the nation’s first over-the-counter COVID-19 home test accessible to more Americans.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a Monday briefing that the government had awarded Ellume a $ 231 million contract to ramp up production of its rapid antigen test. The Australian manufacturer’s home test obtained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in December.

For months, health experts have stressed the need for rapid and widespread home testing so people can test for themselves and avoid contact with others if they have an infection. But the vast majority of tests still require a nasal swab from a health worker who must be processed in high-tech labs.

Ellume’s test kit allows users to self-swab at home and check their status in about 20 minutes. It also includes a smartphone app that provides instructions on how to take a nasal swab and place it in the small analyzer that processes the sample. The app connects to the analyzer via Bluetooth to display test results on users’ phones.

It is one of only three tests that consumers can use on their own, and the only one available without a doctor’s prescription.

Ellume said Monday he would use the contract to build a US manufacturing plant and deliver 8.5 million tests for federal use. He did not specify a delivery time.

Fauci warns virus variants are a red flag, scientists must be ready to change vaccines

Also during the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as quickly as possible, “when it’s available.”

“The reason for this is that there is a fact that permeates virology and that is, viruses cannot mutate if they do not replicate. And if you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue responding to the pressures you put on it, you will not get mutations, ”he said. “So when we look at what we have here in the United States and around the world, when we talk about the effectiveness and getting these vaccines out to people as quickly as possible, you are not only going to prevent people from getting disease,” not only will you protect them against infection, but you will also prevent the emergence of variants here in our country. “

How many variants of the coronavirus are there?

The briefing took place hours before a mask warrant went into effect on U.S. public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order on Friday requiring masks on interstate transportation and transit hubs, including planes, public transportation, taxis and trains.

The CDC said the mask mandate, in effect from Monday at 11:59 p.m. EST, also covers ride-sharing vehicles and subways and makes not wearing a mask as a violation of federal law. The CDC directive follows an order from President Joe Biden on Jan.21 directing agencies to immediately take action to require masks on transport and in transit centers.

“Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and ensure that we can travel safely again even during this pandemic,” the order said. “Therefore, demanding masks will help us control this pandemic and help reopen the US economy.”

Johns Hopkins doctor breaks down 4 misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

Fauci warned that with the emergence and increasing spread of coronavirus mutations, vaccine makers must be prepared to make new vaccines to stay ahead of the public health crisis.

This is a wake-up call for all of us, he said, noting that government scientists will work to keep pace with viral mutations.

The South African virus variant was first discovered in the United States in South Carolina on Thursday. Other variants first reported in the UK and Brazil had already been confirmed in the US

Nearly 50 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the United States with more than 31.1 million doses administered, according to the CDC. The United States has more than 26.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus with more than 441,000 Americans dead from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos