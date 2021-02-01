COVID-19: With an additional 406 deaths recorded in the UK, 9.3 million people got their first vaccination. British news





The UK recorded an additional 406 coronavirus-related deaths and 18,607 confirmed cases.

This is the lowest daily mortality rate since December 28th, and the number of confirmed viruses is 18,607, the lowest daily mortality rate since December 15th.

This figure shows that the total number of deaths in the UK is 106,564 and the total number of cases is 3,835,783.

Death and positive test results are usually lower on Monday than on other days of the week.

On Sunday, a positive test resulted in 587 deaths and 21,088 deaths within 28 days.

The latest government figures follow the 22,195 new positive tests recorded last Monday, which (at the time) was the lowest increase per day so far this year.

An additional 592 deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 were reported a week ago.

The UK also received a total of 494,209 secondary vaccinations, with a total of 9,790,576 jabs combined.

As the pandemic continues, residents of the Surrey area will be tested if two people without travel links to South Africa are found to be infected with the strain found in the country.

Families residing in Goldsworth Park and the St. John’s area of ​​Walking are required to post COVID-19 PCR tests through their mailbox and begin testing today with or without symptoms.

PM protects against strains'confidence'

This plan is expected to expand to Egham within the next few days.

In another development, the UK ordered an additional 40 million coronavirus vaccine candidates from Val Neva in 2022, raising the total order volume to 100 million.

The French pharmaceutical company said Monday that the UK could order an additional 90 million orders from 2023 to 2025.

