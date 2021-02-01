US factory activity cools amid COVID-19 outbreak





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, as a measure of the prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs reached its highest level in nearly 10 years, raising expectations that inflation will pick up this year.

FILE PHOTO: Frames of various car models make their way along the flex line at the Nissan Motor Co auto manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, USA August 23, 2018. Photo taken August 23, 2018 2018. REUTERS / William DeShazer

The moderation in activity reported by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday reflected a surge in COVID-19 infections, causing labor shortages at factories and their suppliers, which the ISM says will continue. to restrict the expansion of the manufacturing economy until the coronavirus crisis subsides. Manufacturing and housing anchor economic recovery from the pandemic.

It’s another reminder, not that we need it, vaccine deployment still has a long way to go before COVID loses its place as the biggest risk to economic growth, said Chris Low, economist chief at FHN Financial in New York.

The ISM index of the activity of national factories fell to 58.7 last month from 60.5 in December. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 60 in January.

The ISM revised data going back to 2012. Sixteen industries, including electrical equipment, appliances and components, machinery, primary metals and chemicals rose in January. Printing and related support activities, as well as petroleum and coal products industries contracted.

Manufacturing has been driven by strong demand for products such as electronics and furniture as 23.7% of the workforce works from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. But spending on durable manufactures fell for a second straight month in December, government data showed on Friday.

With the distribution of vaccines to fight the coronavirus set to expand and accelerate, spending on services is expected to increase by the summer. This could result in a slowdown in manufacturing activity from current levels. Still, a contraction is unlikely as customer inventories fell to their 11-year low in January. Factory stocks are also very low.

Another report released by the Commerce Department on Monday said construction spending rose 1.0% to $ 1.490 trillion, the highest level since the government started tracking the series in 2002. It followed suit. to a 1.1% jump in November.

Wall Street shares were trading higher after a steep selloff last week. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

SUPPLY SQUEEZE

Manufacturers generally described demand as strong last month, but are concerned about labor and input supply constraints. Manufacturers of computer and electronics products have said increasing demand, labor constraints and upstream supply delays are pushing lead times.

Food producers have reported that the workforce continues to be one of our greatest challenges. Machine makers have complained about significant increases in logistics and raw material costs. Manufacturers of miscellaneous products have reported an increase in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19, which has negatively impacted manufacturing.

A separate survey by data firm IHS Markit showed strong manufacturing activity in January and increased supply constraints.

The ISM Forward New Orders sub-index fell to 61.1 last month from 67.5 in December. Export orders from factories were also moderate. Despite the slowdown in orders, factories increased their hires last month.

The manufacturing employment survey surveys rose to 52.6 from 51.7 in December. That raises hopes for a rebound in hiring this month after the economy shed jobs in December for the first time in eight months. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the government employment report on Friday is expected to show non-farm workforces increased by 50,000 jobs in January.

Job losses have been disproportionate in the service sector.

The structural mismatch between those who are unemployed, primarily service workers, and those looking to hire, manufacturers, is a major reason why our forecasts show a more gradual recovery in employment than one would suggest. otherwise robust rebound in output, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bottlenecks in the supply chain worsened as suppliers struggled to meet the needs of factories. This has increased costs for manufacturers. The index of prices paid for surveys climbed to 82.1 last month, the highest since April 2011, from 77.6 in December. In the wake of recent data showing rising consumer prices and labor costs, he supports expectations of a pickup in inflation in the coming months.

This could be interpreted as a sign that inflationary pressures are becoming a bigger problem for the economy, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. While we believe it is too early to be particularly concerned, we expect headline inflation to rise above 3% and core inflation above 2.5% in the coming quarters.

But high unemployment could limit the ability of manufacturers to raise prices. Employment is still 10 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis

