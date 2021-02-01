Urgent UK Funds Not Reaching Covid Hit Companies





Small and medium-sized businesses are missing out on the millions of pounds of emergency subsidies the UK government has promised through November, triggering warnings that many will not survive unless access to this cash is unlocked.

Including the £12 billion worth of assistance first offered last year, according to local government associations, councils are struggling to distribute funds due to changes in the volume of paperwork and closure regulations.

There were ten different funding aids to keep small businesses without cash reserves or big corporate commitments, with regional tier restrictions enacted in October and a one-month lockdown for the UK in effect from November 5th. Also includes support for. The current blockade in December and the UK is expected to take place until at least February 22nd.

Anthony Pender, co-founder of Yummy Pubs, four powerful chains in southeast England, says the local council has paid only £19,000 out of the £111,000 promised in grants since the fall.

Only one of the four sites received money to spend on pubs forced to close under Tier 3 and 4 restrictions in October and December, and up to £9,000 per place due to the January offer was not paid.

“If you don’t get your subsidy by the end of February, you’re in serious trouble,” he said.

Phil Hales, who owns a family-run True Hair and Beauty salon in Kent Grave Zend, said last week he had heard news from the local council that the grant should be paid in early February. Until then, he had to pay his bills and wages using a government-sponsored bounceback loan scheme.

“for me [the pandemic] It’s a war I’ve never seen in my life and I’m willing to fight, but I didn’t know I had to buy a gun and ammunition,” said Hale.

The British Beer and Pub Association says that about three-quarters of so-called wet pubs focused on the sale of beverages did not receive the £1,000 subsidy the government promised in December, while half of the pubs still ​I assume you are waiting for support. Blockade in November.

Garry Tallent, the owner of the Red Lion pub in Surrey Chobham, received a grant raised to cover the cost of December last Friday, but the £687 he receives every two weeks for a January blockade would hardly help when faced with £8,000. I was concerned that it would. Overhead while the bar is closed.

Local authorities are currently receiving £5 billion in funding due to the lockdown, but many are still waiting for cash to cover business losses between December 19th and January 5th, which period is at the top 4 levels and the current level. The period between revisions of the hierarchical system, including. Closure. The association of municipalities said Congress is prioritizing paying more for the January closure.

Local authorities blame the delay for a combination of bureaucracy created to comply with state aid rules and to ensure veterinary applications for fraud and slow release of funds from the central government.

recommendation

Craig Beaumont, foreign armed with the Federation of Small Businesses, criticized the “postcode lottery” for the grant. “Some councils have done well, while others are taking weeks or months. Congress fears mistakes and wants government clarity. The government insists on getting the money out.”

Officials say all of the £4.6 billion grants announced at the start of the latest blockade have been paid to all 314 local authorities by January 15, but not all funds from the previous grant plan have yet been paid.

The Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Department said, “We are constantly working with the local authorities responsible for grant management to ensure that funds are paid to those in need as quickly as possible.”

Further reporting by Andy Bounds

