Deadliest month of pandemics in US ends with signs of progress





The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has ended with some signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop, while vaccinations accelerate.

The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the virus’s rapidly spreading mutations.

The death toll in the United States has exceeded 440,000, with more than 95,000 dead in January alone. Deaths are on average around 3,150 per day, down slightly to around 200 from their peak in mid-January.

But as the calendar turned to February on Monday, the number of Americans in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months. New cases of infection last on average 148,000 days, up from nearly a quarter of a million in mid-January. And cases are on the decline in all 50 states.

While the recent drop in cases and hospital admissions is encouraging, it is offset by the harsh reality that in January we recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic ” said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.

Deaths do not move perfectly up or down with the infection curve. They are a lagging indicator because it can take a few weeks for people to get sick and die from COVID-19.

After a slow start, the vaccination campaign which began in mid-December is gaining momentum. More than 31.1 million doses have been administered in the United States, according to the CDC. That’s $ 16.5 million on the day President Joe Biden took office on January 20.

The number of shots administered in the week and a half since Biden’s inauguration has averaged nearly 1.5 million per day, well above the President’s oft-stated goal of 1 million per day. day. More than 5.6 million Americans have received the two required doses, the CDC said.

Three mutated variants of the virus from Britain, South Africa and Brazil have been detected in the U.S. The British spread more easily and is believed to be more deadly, but the one from South Africa raises even more concern due to early indications that vaccines may not be. be as a protector against it.

The more the virus spreads, the more likely it is to mutate.

Walensky urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccines are available to them, and stressed that it is not time to relax basic precautions such as wearing masks.

Meanwhile, a snowstorm on Monday forced the closure of many vaccination sites in the Northeast, including New York and Connecticut.

And a plan to reopen Chicago schools to about 62,000 students for the first time since March remained uncertain. Last minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers’ union have been stalled, increasing the possibility of a strike or lockout if educators do not show up for work.

Associated Press editors Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Marilynn Marchione in Washington, Sophia Tareen in Chicago, and Bill Kole in Boston contributed to this report.

