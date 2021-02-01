Covid: the lowest daily increase in UK cases recorded since mid-December





Reported Covid-19 cases increased by 18,607, the lowest daily growth rate since December 15th.

The relatively low rise in cases can be reduced by weekend delays, and Sunday and Monday figures are lower than usual.

The last lower daily increase was recorded, about six weeks ago, with 18,450 new cases recorded.

The government said that as of 9 am on Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK was 3,835,783.

According to government statistics, as of Monday, an additional 406 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, with a total of 106,564 deaths in the UK. Separate figures published by the UK statistical agency where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate and additional data on recent deaths show that there are currently 123,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in the UK.

England

NHS England said Monday that 356 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK died in hospitals, raising the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 72,145. The patient was between 22 and 103 years old. All patients between the ages of 50 and 96, except 20, were aware of underlying health conditions. Deaths were between May 18th and January 31st, most of which occurred after January 27th. 14 other deaths were reported without being positive as a result of the Corona 19 test.

Wales

An additional 630 coronavirus outbreaks occurred in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 192,912. Public Health Wales reported another 21 deaths, a total of 4,775 deaths in Wales since the outbreak began.

Northern Ireland

“In the last 24 hours, 314 individuals have tested positive for Corona 19. Unfortunately, 11 additional people have been reported to have died.”

The Granite City

In Scotland, 848 new cases were reported and 6 new deaths occurred.

Since the onset of the outbreak, 180,533 cases and 6,112 people have died.

