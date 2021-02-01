US Reaches Deal To Provide 15-Minute Home Testing: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





Ellume, an Australian company, is making a 15-minute home test for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Ellume Limited .

rock legend Ellume Limited

Ellume Limited

The Biden administration has reached a $ 231.8 million deal with an Australian company to increase the availability of the first rapid home test for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 available without a prescription. The test, performed by Ellume, can send results to a smartphone within 15 minutes of receiving a sample.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency clearance for the Ellume rapid test in December, after showing 96% accuracy in a US clinical study. These trials included both adults and children aged 2 years and older.

In a press release, the company said its contract with the U.S. Department of Defense will help fund the construction of Ellume’s first manufacturing facility in the United States.

The test uses a relatively short nasal swab to collect a sample. The sample is placed in a digital analyzer linked to a smartphone application. In December, the company told NPR that the test would be available for around $ 30.

In October, the company received a $ 30 million grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Diagnosis Acceleration Initiative to support clinical testing and test manufacturing.

Under the new contract, Ellume has pledged to provide 8.5 million tests to the federal government, said Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 response team.

The Biden administration is trying to step up testing efforts in the United States, the worst-affected country in the world, as new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus threaten to make it even more difficult to control the pandemic.

The average daily rate of testing in the United States is now 550 per 100,000 people, according to a seven-day moving average calculated by Johns Hopkins University. That rate compares well with a number of smaller countries, but it lags significantly behind the UK, another country hit hard by the pandemic, which is testing an average of 986 people per 100,000 population.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos