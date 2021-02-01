UK financial regulators recommend using file extensions.





In a joint statement and updated guidelines, regulators said in a joint statement and updated guidelines that listed companies should be reorganized with an action introduced last year, which adds two months to publishing annual financial reports and one more month to publish semiannual annual reports. provide. Company House’s account submission deadline was also extended by 3 months last year, and the automatic renewal period expires on April 5, 2021.

Regulatory authorities have said that all stakeholders should use the allowed extensions to ensure that the quality of reporting is not compromised during busy periods for financial reporting consistent with the UK’s third country closure.

Corporate governance expert Tom Proverbs-Garbett at Pinsent Masons, Out-Law’s law firm, said: “FCA and FRC are taking this action in light of the combination of a perfect storm and telework for the coming year. Travel restrictions, homeschooling and uncertain economic outlook.

Proverbs-Garbett said, “These guidelines not only incorporate previously published advice, but explicitly encourage companies to take advantage of the available file extensions.

Regulators reminded companies that market abuse regulations are still in effect and have been changed to British law since Brexit. They said the market should keep information up to date and businesses still need to fulfill their obligations regarding inside information as quickly as possible.

This guideline recommends that the audit committee should consider setting agreed actions in its annual report to ensure high quality reporting and audits during the affected period, including how to allow flexibility in the work performed and year-end timetables. We complete all necessary work according to appropriate standards that meet the expectations of investors and stakeholders.”

Proverbs-Garbett said following the guidelines will benefit both businesses and investors.

“On the investor side, FRC and FCA are asking to be informed about expectations and actions in the context of the epidemic. If you have regular conversations to inform investors and others of reporting timetable changes, you should be able to avoid surprises as much as possible for all parties,” Proverbs-Garbett said.

“Regulatory authorities stress that communication with the market is more important than ever. Inside information can arise unexpectedly, as the business outlook of a company is affected by the progression of the epidemic and its policy responses. Businesses must remain vigilant and review their internal controls,” said Proverbs-Garbett.

