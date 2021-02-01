



Three-quarters of union voters believe Northern Ireland will still be part of Britain 30 years later, despite politicians’ concerns that the new Irish Sea border threatens unions.

Nionist’s confidence in the country’s survival is in line with the nationalistic optimism of Ireland’s unification. Sinn Fein and 97% of SDLP voters predict the coalition will end by 2050.

In a LucidTalk poll on the Belfast Telegraph, three-quarters of people think the Northern Irish protocol will weaken the coalition, but Sinn Fein voters are far more likely to maintain this belief than DUP voters.

An online survey of 2,295 people ran from January 22nd to 25th.

The samples were weighted to reflect the local population.

As Northern Ireland celebrated its 100th anniversary, we asked if it would still be part of Britain 30 years later. More than half (54%) thought they wouldn’t, and a third predicted they wouldn’t.

However, nationalist and unionist voters differed greatly in their beliefs about whether to maintain the constitutional status quo.

Despite all current fears of DUP, Ulster Unionists and TUV’s protocol, 72% of voters believe Northern Ireland will be part of the UK in 30 years, and only 12% believe it will not.

However, the nationalistic optimism of Ireland’s reunification grew stronger. 97% of Sinn Fein and SDLP voters said Northern Ireland would not be part of the UK in 30 years, and only 1% believed it would still be.

Although not overwhelming, the Alliance and Green voters shared the belief that unity in Ireland is possible.

In total, 68% believed Northern Ireland would leave England by 2050, and 13% said the coalition would still exist.

As Brexit’s influence becomes apparent, unionism faces its biggest challenges.

The protocol, a key component of the December agreement with the EU, has sparked grassroots rage.

It was the solution to the Irish border, a major problem in the Brexit divorce negotiations. To disrupt cross-border trade and avoid the return of checkpoints along the border, the EU and the UK basically upset their union members by agreeing to move new regulatory and tariff procedures to the Irish Sea.

First Deputy Secretary Arlene Foster urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to replace the protocol, marking it’impossible’.

Deputy Secretary Michelle O’Neill said the protocol is “absolutely necessary.”

In a LucidTalk poll, we asked if this protocol would weaken Northern Ireland’s position in the UK in the long run.

A total of 77% of people said they would do it, and 16% said it would have no effect at all.

Two-thirds (67%) of DUP voters thought the controversial agreement between London and Brussels would shrink the federation, while 91% of Sinn Fein voters had such a belief.

One-fifth of DUP voters thought this Protocol would have no effect on the Federation, compared to 6% of Sinn Fein voters. Alliance and Green voters were also far more likely to think this protocol was bad news for the coalition than DUP voters. 85% thought it would weaken.

