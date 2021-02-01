US stocks try to recover from worst week since October





By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

(CNN) – US stocks started February on a better note, trying to reverse some of the recent losses that turned last week as well as last month into the worst since October.

The major US indices opened sharply higher and added to their gains around noon. The Dow Jones was up 0.7%, or 220 points, while the larger S&P 500 was trading 1.3% higher. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 1.9% around noon.

GameStop, meanwhile, took a step back, sliding about 20%. The games retailer topped Wall Street last week after a group of retail investors chatting on Reddit pushed up the stock of around 400%, causing a massive squeeze of institutional investors, such as hedging. funds, which had bet against the company.

The GameStop frenzy raised many questions, including whether investment products are priced appropriately and the democratization of trading.

But at the start of this week, stock indices around the world are in the green.

Reddit investors have moved on to literally brighter things: money. Silver futures, which had risen 10% earlier, were still up more than 7% to nearly $ 29 an ounce around noon. Stock traders should welcome this new direction.

Various trading platforms and brokerage houses again encountered problems on Monday morning, according to Downdetector. Brokers have struggled several times over the past week, and certain restrictions on trading stocks have been favored in Reddit forums, including GameStop.

In terms of larger macroeconomic themes, the vaccine rollout that promises the end of lockdowns at some point in the future remains a priority. So is President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is a subject of debate in Washington.

It’s also a week with lots of economic data, including a look at the US job market in January. After the loss of 140,000 jobs in December, expectations for Friday’s report are muted, with the unemployment rate flat at 6.7% and a net gain of 50,000 jobs.

In Monday’s economic data, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index showed activity in the sector slowed slightly in January. The index fell to 58.7, down almost 2 points from December. Any value above 50 denotes an expansion of the sector.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

