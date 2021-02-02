US-Based Promoter of Foreign Cryptocurrency Firms Charged in Over $ 11 Million Securities Fraud Scheme | OPA





A California man was charged in an unsealed lawsuit today over his alleged participation in a coordinated cryptocurrency and securities fraud scheme that used alleged digital currency platforms and US-based financial accounts. foreign.

John DeMarr, 55, of Santa Ana, has been charged in a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. DeMarr made his first appearance this afternoon before US Judge John D. Early of the Central District of California. Judge Early returned the case to the Eastern District of New York for further processing.

The indictment alleges an elaborate ploy in which the defendant conspired to lure unsuspecting investors with fraudulent promises of significant returns in the cryptocurrency market, only to embezzle millions of dollars for his personal use, said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Criminal Justice Division of the departments. As technologies and methods constantly evolve, the commitment of criminal divisions to aggressively pursue fraud in all its forms remains unchanged.

As alleged, DeMarr made false statements and promises that persuaded investors to pour millions of dollars into fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, all to ease his extravagant lifestyle, the Acting US Attorney said. Seth D. DuCharme from the Eastern District of New York. We will continue to root out and prosecute those who would trick investors into lining their own pockets.

Mr DeMarr created an elaborate cryptocurrency system, with high end endorsements and insanely high returns that turned out to be a mirage costing investors millions, said the deputy director in charge of the FBI field office. in Los Angeles, Kristi K. Johnson. Mr DeMarr is now in custody and is no longer spending his victims’ money, or hiding from justice by faking his own disappearance.

In today’s high-tech financial world, there are more and more opportunities for fraudsters to take advantage of people and their bank accounts, said Special Agent in Charge Ryan Korner of the Los Angeles Field Office of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). John DeMarrs’ Bitcoin Operation is an example of a cryptocurrency investment plan that has not paid off for its investors. Claiming to be part of a cryptocurrency ecosystem, DeMarr created nothing more than an elaborate fraud scheme in which he stole money from his investors to fund his own personal lifestyle, resulting in losses totaling over $ 11 million. Financial crimes never pay off, because somehow the person behind the computer will be arrested and held accountable.

As alleged in the complaint, between 2017 and 2018, DeMarr conspired with others to defraud numerous victims of $ 11.4 million by tricking them into investing in their companies, Start Options and B2G, based on material claims. false and misleading. Start Options claimed to be an online investment platform that provided cryptocurrency mining, trading and digital asset trading services. B2G was allegedly an ecosystem that would allow users to trade B2G tokens, provide digital wallet staking, and trade digital and fiat currencies on a comprehensive and secure platform.

According to the allegations, however, the startup and B2G options were fraudulent. Around December 2017, DeMarr and others began offering securities in the form of investment contracts to U.S. and international investors through the Start Options website. Investments were accepted in Bitcoin, US dollars or euros. To participate, investors had to deposit their funds for a specified contractual period, after which they could allegedly withdraw their money with a significant profit.

Among other things, DeMarr and others falsely claimed that investors’ funds would be invested in digital asset mining and trading platforms that would earn them huge profits. In truth, however, the money was never invested and was diverted to accounts controlled by DeMarr and others and used for various personal expeditions including the purchase of a Porsche, jewelry and renovations. at the DeMarr house in California.

Likewise, according to the complaint, Start Options also purported to present celebrity endorsements to promote its stock offerings. For example, a professional athlete allegedly approved the starting options when, as alleged in the indictment, the athlete was not involved in the starting options and his name and likeness was used without his consent. Based on this and other fraudulent promotional materials, investors sent millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and fiat currency to financial accounts, including crypto wallets, controlled by DeMarr and others to United States and abroad.

As alleged, towards the end of January 2018 or towards the end of January 2018, rather than allowing investors in start-up options to withdraw money from their accounts after the required period, DeMarr and others demanded investors that they roll over their accounts into an unregistered initial coin offering, or ICO, from B2G. , the second of two fraudulent companies in which DeMarr was involved. Among other fraudulent misrepresentations, DeMarr and others falsely told investors that the ICO would raise capital so that the company can create an ecosystem that would allow users to trade B2G tokens, provide digital wallet staking. and to negotiate. In truth, investors never received digital tokens, and the funds from the offering were not used to develop the B2G platform.

According to the complaint, DeMarr and others also paid various promoters, including an actor famous for martial arts movies made in the 1980s and 1990s, to serve as a promoter and celebrity spokesperson, wrongly claiming that B2G could generate an 8000% return for investors within a year, and that he participated in the ICO. DeMarr and others also created fake B2G press releases and white papers, fabricated B2G account statements, and refused to allow investors to withdraw their money.

As alleged in the complaint, DeMarr staged his own demise to avoid facing disgruntled B2G investors. DeMarr asked others to release statements claiming DeMarr had been assaulted and disappeared in Montenegro, and telling B2G investors to stop trying to contact DeMarr or his family about their inability to recover the money they had. invested in B2G. In truth, however, DeMarr did not disappear in Montenegro and would rather have resided in California.

The charge in the complaint is based on allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case has been investigated by the FBI and IRS-CI. Prosecutor Kevin Lowell of the Fraud Section of the Criminal Division and US Assistant Lawyers Kaitlin Farrell, Hiral Mehta and David Pitluck of the Eastern District of New York are pursuing the case, with the assistance of Assistant US Attorney Laura Mantell.

The Criminal Divisions Fraud Section plays a central role in the Judges Department’s fight against white collar crime across the country.

