The UK needs to install five times as many EV charging points to meet its climate targets.





In recent years, an average of 7,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been installed annually across the UK. However, that rate should increase to 35,000 per year.

According to SMMT, 6.5% of cars registered in the UK in 2020 were fully electric. However, mileage anxiety and access to charging points remain a major deterrent for drivers.

This is in accordance with a new policy briefing of the policy exchange developed to prepare for the 2030 ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in cooperation with the Department of Transportation (DfT) and the BEIS Department of Industry and local authorities.

The document, titled’Charging Up’, warns that the government’s approach to deploying charging infrastructure in the past was too slow, and progress between regions was mixed at best. The report points out that rural areas are generally lagging behind towns and cities, which are inconsistent with the Conservatives’ commitment to “leveling” all areas.

Using the 2020 budget, the government has announced its ambition that EV drivers should not be more than 30 miles away from fast, publicly accessible charging points at any time. That’s an ambition to support £500 million for fast charging networks.

Contrary to this vision, Policy Connect’s recommendations include initiating competitive bidding for charging point networks in areas of low service and ensuring minimum annual revenue for owners and operators. Bids for highway service areas should have fast charging requirements and paired with the solutions needed to improve the grid, such as on-site battery storage.

The organization is also urging local authorities to create dedicated “Chargepoint Teams” after finding in previous research that many Congress lacked access to finances and the internal knowledge needed to build the infrastructure.

If the government doesn’t change its approach, some areas could become’EV charging black spots’. This will be detrimental for businesses looking to power their vehicles, individuals looking for more sustainable travel, and ultimately the UK’s progress towards a net zero goal. Transportation is the largest emission sector, especially in the UK.

In addition to the number of charging points,’charging’ also conveys concerns about the user experience of EV chargers. It encourages the government to introduce the highest price to mitigate the risk of “local monopoly”. In other words, one operator simply charges too high a price because it is the only option in the region. Also, more work had to be done to improve the level of interoperability and stability. For example, governments can support universal apps for payments and penalize billing point operators for not using points for too long.

“The government is recommending a new system to support charge point installations,” said Ed Birkett, chief report author. “It takes a similar approach to a successful auction for offshore wind farms in the UK. This has to do with the government procuring wind capacity, but the delivery is all from the private sector. That means companies competing to produce cheaper and more innovative technology, which has become a world leader in wind technology.

“If the government gets this right, EV could be a viable option for drivers across the UK. We are concerned about the government’s plans to level up and the patching of charge points that violate the strong and connected alliance.”

Transport conversion

Following Teresa May, the British government initially banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars with a deadline of 2040. Boris Johnson changed the February 2020 deadline to 2035, following criticism from the Green Group, including its own Climate Change Committee, for the unity of policy on the UK’s 2050 net zero goal.

Further changes were confirmed at the end of 2020 with the announcement of Johnson’s Ten Point Plan for a green recovery.

Advocates of accelerated phasing included eco-friendly campaign groups and companies with large vehicles, including Royal Mail and Tesco. In the latter case, the date provided certainty for the investment decision in vehicle conversion.

However, some automakers and trade organizations have argued that the industry needs more support to change design and manufacturing equipment. Transforming the technology pipeline and ensuring EVs have the right infrastructure.

The government’s answer to overcoming these concerns and inspiring other countries to follow it is the’Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council’, an organization that convenes 12 countries’ transport, business and environmental ministers with representatives from the automotive sector. Along with supporting measures, the Commission will meet prior to COP26 to develop national emissions targets for transport or national targets specifically for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

Sarah george

