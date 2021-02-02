CNN’s John King, US Election Cult Hero, Nominated for British Award | CNN





To baffle British viewers looking for the most informed analysis of US election results, he was the wizard of the magic wall.

Now John Kings has been recognized by his colleagues in England for his position as an international cult character, and he helped him become the first foreign presenter to be nominated for the prestigious RTS Television Journalism Award.

More clearly glorified by the British-based fan club and the threats of many memes, King made it to the Network Presenter of the Year nominations for his work as CNN Results Analyst with BBC’s Clive Myrie and Victoria Derbyshire. The awards and previous categories have been in operation since 2002.

King said that he was deeply honored with the news that several of his friends in London gave him on Monday. I think it’s more about the persuasive story we’re dealing with than about me, he told Guardian. I flew [by that interest]. I considered it to be part of the fascinating election night that became Election Week.

If a British fan club had ever started, he added that they would want to buy a drink.

The Kings nomination and CNN in the News Channel of the Year category attest to the broadcaster’s decision to broadcast most of the US coverage of Joe Bidens’ victory in the UK without interruption. It had a much smaller number of viewers than either the BBC or Sky, but it scored high in viewer credibility, and the number of viewers around the world increased significantly every month. It was praised by Twitter nerderati, who lavished blatant and wacky analysis on King and his colleagues.

King admitted that he slept three hours a night for days after the election and had a cup of coffee in the morning. Bed on election night.

When I got home, I tried to relax with a glass of wine at home before falling asleep, but it was full of adrenaline. From then on, I started seeing a lot of feedback and questions coming from abroad, especially the UK. It was simply amazing.

Jon Allsop, who writes the daily US newsletter for Columbia Journalism Review in London, quoted a friend who said in November that it was very popular, in part because it contrasted with the approach he took on British election night. King turns a small amount of data into a bombardment of analytics. This is a delightful but ultimately a delightful change in senseless interviews with politically harmful people and small celebrities on British election night.

It has to do with his attitude, Allsop said. He conveys huge amounts of information at a fast pace in a very calm way.

King said that when he first started using the CNN wall system I was too scared of it, but now I am second nature. My hands are my brain, he added. What number do you need? What is changing before my eyes? Well, go get it. go.

While Kings is the most eye-catching of the RTS nominees, the BBC is a leader in prestigious awards, with 23 nominations in 19 categories. ITV and Sky News both topped 10 nominations. The winner will be announced on February 24th, and it is assumed that none of the losers have made groundless foul play claims and are not asking for a review.

