British North Sea oil rigs emit as much CO2 as coal-fired power plants. Oil





Studies show that UK’s North Sea oil rigs deliberately burn unwanted gases into the atmosphere, releasing as much carbon dioxide as a coal-fired power plant.

According to one report, flaring and releasing additional gases from oil wells, nearly 20 million tons of CO2 were released into the atmosphere in the five years by the end of 2019.

British oil authorities have allowed the Norwegian government to continue its controversial practice for nearly 50 years after banning routine gas firing, making UK oil rigs the most polluting place in Europe.

According to a report reported by Greenpeace’s Investigation News department, oil giants including BP and Royal Dutch Shell are among the most serious sources of gas explosion pollutants in the North Sea. Both companies have set goals to reduce flaring caused by their global fossil fuel business.

Greenpeace accused the British government of not controlling emissions ahead of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow later this year and urged ministers to suspend new oil and gas permits.

Norway solved this problem in the 1970s, but our government is clearly asleep, Greenpeace activist Mel Evans said. Seizing the opportunity to meet climate goals requires strong government action to ensure a safe and fair phase out of oil and gas that regulates this industry and supports workers and communities.

Oil and gas regulators in the UK admitted that in 2019 the industry burned more than 40 billion cubic feet of gas, or that it was enough to meet the needs of about 1 million households.

According to a separate report from Rystad Energy, CO2 emissions from North Sea oil and gas extraction into the atmosphere amounted to 13.1 million tonnes in the UK in 2019, reaching 21 kg of carbon dioxide per barrel of North Sea oil produced. This is much larger than the Norwegian North Sea, which produced 10.4 m tons of CO2 or 8 kg of CO2 per barrel in 2019.

Rystad said the routine combustion of unnecessary gases constituted about 3 million tonnes of CO2, and in most cases 101 million tonnes of CO2 were emitted, as the UK allows oil producers to run rigs on fossil fuels.

The UK government and industry regulator oil and gas authorities say they are working to reduce routine flaring to zero in response to the World Bank’s request to ban flaring by at least 2030, and flaring levels are already falling. Shell said it has reduced the North Sea by 19% over the past five years. Compared to last year, BP has reduced its North Sea flaring by almost 45% compared to 2019, and said it plans to remove routine flaring from all BP operations by 2027.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos