January marks the deadliest month in the US Covid-19 epidemic





As the vaccine rolls out slowly, January has become the deadliest month in the pandemic in the U.S. At least 95,373 people have died from Covid-19 in the first month of 2021, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

As a result, cemeteries are struggling to keep up with demand as bodies pile up, and in Los Angeles County, lawmakers have had to increase air quality limits on the number of cremations that can be made. performed each month. Even though daily case rates and hospitalizations appear to be dropping, experts warn a “hurricane” wave is approaching as new, more contagious mutations in the virus are discovered across the country.

These new variants could become the dominant strain by March, the CDC said. And this strain – and possibly others – is probably already spreading across the country largely undetected because the United States does not do enough genetic sequencing of Covid-19 samples to track them. Scientists at the University of Washington predict that even in the best-case scenario, the United States will experience nearly 200,000 more deaths before May 1.

“Right now we’re in an absolute race against time with these variants, trying to get people vaccinated before they spread too far across our country,” Dr Megan Ranney, emergency physician and director of Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health in Rhode Island, told CNN. “This means that just going to the grocery store, school or work could become more dangerous. We have an already overburdened and exhausted health care system.

She added: “We have a little leeway right now. But if these new variants become dominant in our country, we will return to where we were in November and December – and maybe even worse.

During his first days in office, President Joe Biden focused on stopping the spread of the virus. Its first decree mandated the wearing of masks for federal employees and contractors. He created a national testing council and announced that the United States would join the World Health Organization, as well as the global coalition to accelerate vaccine development and access, COVAX. The White House also announced on Monday that it would purchase 8.5 million over-the-counter Covid-19 rapid tests. These tests, made by the Australian company Ellume, can be done at home and give results in 15 minutes. The $ 230 million federal contract will allow Ellume to send 100,000 test kits per month to the United States through July. Biden also plans to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical and personal protective equipment. Biden also wants to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration.

To ensure your safety in the coming months, experts recommend wearing a high quality mask that fits your face well and covers your nose. Try to get vaccinated when local regulations allow. And stay home if possible.

As Biden’s CDC director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said in a White House briefing last week, “The emergence of variants underscores the need for public health action. First, get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Second, wear a mask. Practice social distancing and wash your hands. And finally, now is not the time to travel. But, if you have to, be careful and follow CDC guidelines. “

