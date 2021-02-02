British fashion leader warns of’extinction’ from Brexit





France 24

A massive blizzard covers the east coast of the United States, stopping travel and vaccinations

A massive blizzard on Monday brought chaos to the eastern coast of the United States, and as New York City stepped up itself against perhaps one of the worst snowfalls, it canceled thousands of flights, closed schools and postponed coronavirus vaccinations. The U.S. Weather Service (NWS) has issued storm warnings from Virginia to the state of Maine, home to tens of millions of people. Heavy snow and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour were mixed, resulting in a blizzard-like situation along the east. New York has declared a “emergency state” that limits non-essential travel, moves all children to distance learning, and reschedules the long-awaited vaccination because the city withstands nearly two feet (60 cm) of snow. The snowplows moved across the streets of New York, which were already quieter than usual due to Corona 19, as salt trucks and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the few children who returned to the plague-era classroom would also be at home on Tuesday. , Next, at the rate we’re going, “de Blasio stopped eating al fresco on MSNBC after a recent blow to the city’s pandemic restaurant. More than 1,600 US flights from airports in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, USA It was canceled and already hampered the greatly shortened travel due to the pandemic, and the airline canceled all flights to and from LaGuardia and JFK. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters “this is a life-threatening situation.” “Dangerous” New York City’s COVID-19 vaccination was also halted on Tuesday, with 15.3 inches of snow recorded in Central Park by 4 pm Monday, dropping 8 inches in just 6 hours, according to the NWS, and by Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is expected to continue and forecasters have predicted a total of 20 inches. The storm travels northeast through New England, and if that amount falls on the Big Apple it will be the city’s eighth-largest blizzard since the 1869 record began. “This is expected to be one of the bigger snowfall events for N. U.S. Weather Service forecaster Matthew Wunsch spoke about ew York City in an interview with AFP. The most snow covering the commercial capital of the United States was 27.5 inches over three days in January 2016. In Washington, where snow and ice formed after Sunday, President Joe Biden delayed a scheduled visit to the State Department due to circumstances. The closed road capital has postponed scheduled return to school until Tuesday for tens of thousands of children learning at home for nearly a year due to the epidemic. Heavy snow has also hit New Jersey, Philadelphia and Connecticut, and New Jersey has announced an emergency situation to allow authorities to close roads, evacuate homes, and use commander equipment necessary for public safety. “This storm will get worse before it gets better,” Governor Phil Murphy tweeted, adding that six immunization mega sites in the state will be shut down on Tuesday. Philadelphia also declared an eye emergency, shutting down city government buildings on Monday, and ordering residents. A couple in their fifties were shot and killed by a neighbor during an argument about moving their eyes in front of a house in the suburbs of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In an interview with AFP, the police chief added that the killer committed suicide when the police arrived to arrest him. Last week, a storm swept through the mountainous regions of California, accompanied by more than six feet of snow and heavy rain. According to the NWS (AFP), there are 8 inches of snow in Chicago.

