Relief Proposals, American Economy, Alzheimer’s: Your Monday Night Briefing

Good evening. Here is the last one.

1. President Biden met with Republican senators to discuss the fight against the pandemic.

But administration officials have warned that he will not accept their reduction proposal. In fact, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, underscored his determination to lower his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Shortly before the White House meeting, above, Democratic leaders in Congress released a plan that could pave the way for the Presidents’ plan to be passed with only Democratic votes through a process known as of budget reconciliation.

The $ 618 billion Republican alternative plan omits a federal minimum wage hike Mr. Biden included. It would also reduce its proposal to send checks for $ 1,400 to many Americans and limit it to low-income people.

The coalition of center-right Republican senators, led by Susan Collins of Maine, pitched their offer as a way for Mr. Biden to pass a pandemic aid bill with bipartisan support and keep his promise inauguration to unite the country.

2. The US economy will return to its pre-pandemic size later this year.

That’s the projection of the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which predicts a mid-year recovery even if Congress no longer approves pandemic aid. But it will be years before everyone laid off by the pandemic can return to work.

The brighter outlook is the result of large sectors of the economy adjusting to the pandemic better and faster than expected, as well as increased growth thanks to a $ 900 billion economic assistance program that Congress passed in December. Above, empty stores on Western Boulevard in Los Angeles last month.

The budget office expects the unemployment rate to fall to 5.3% by the end of the year, from 8.4% in July. The economy is expected to grow 3.7% this year.

4. The deep mistrust of black families hinders the reopening of schools.

Even as President Biden says schools can safely resume face-to-face teaching, hundreds of thousands of black parents say they’re not ready to send their children away.

Education experts and parents alike say decades of racism, institutionalized segregation and abuse of black children have left black communities doubtful that school districts are upfront about the risks.

Everything that happened in this country over the last year has proven that black people have no reason to trust the government, said Farah Despeignes, above the center, a black mother of two in the Bronx. and a representative of the local school board.

And, if you’ve lost an important person in your life to Covid-19, we want to hear from you for an upcoming article on grief during the pandemic.

5. A powerful winter storm hit much of the northeast.

Travel was disrupted for millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor, with two feet of snow expected in some places by Tuesday. Covid-19 vaccination sites have been closed in New York City, Philadelphia and other areas. But there was little change for homeworkers and virtual learning students.

Is it a blizzard? You might think so if you’ve been shoveling in blinding snow. But what covered the Northeast is not technically a blizzard, as defined by the National Weather Service. He’s just a humble noreaster. Above, a snow blower in Brooklyn, NY

But it’s the pandemic, not the snow, that makes this year’s annual Groundhog Day tradition in Punxsutawney, Pa., A virtual event on Tuesday. The livestream to answer the question Will the groundhog see its shadow? (and therefore going underground for another six winter weeks) is still scheduled for 6.30am EST.

6. How the stock markets increase the rescued companies.

When the pandemic hit, banks cut credit to businesses that suddenly looked risky. Investors happily stepped in, buying their stocks and bonds and providing them with funds to survive.

Stocks don’t rise normally as the economy collapses. But buyers were not acting out of benevolence. For much of the past year, they’ve been hungry for some sort of return on their money, given that interest rates are close to zero.

Another company that has welcomed investments is Robinhood, the online trading company at the center of a trading frenzy on GameStop. It raised an additional $ 2.4 billion over the weekend, after having to significantly increase deposits with the clearinghouse that processes its transactions.

GameStop shares fell 31% today, retracing part of the 1,600% gain in January. At the same time, the rapid fluctuations in prices have achieved a new goal: money.

7. For this space flight, you don’t need a 55 million dollar bill.

Last week we learned that three private citizens would each pay that price for an eight-day trip to the International Space Station as early as next year.

Today, 37-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, above, announced that he will be raffling off a seat on a separate private SpaceX flight for a three- or four-day trip in October.

He gives two of the seats at St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in Memphis, which treats children for free and develops cures for childhood cancer. One of those seats will go to a frontline health care worker in St. Jude.

Another seat will be assigned to someone at random, with the goal of raising at least $ 200 million for St. Jude. You don’t need to make a donation to participate, but every dollar donated counts toward 10 entries.

8. Can a writing test predict if you will get Alzheimer’s disease?

Using an artificial intelligence program that looked for subtle differences in word use, IBM researchers predicted, with 75% accuracy, who would develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to results published in a journal Lancet.

These distinctive language patterns, investigators suspect, may serve as warning signs for people with a wide variety of neurological conditions in addition to Alzheimer’s disease.

And Tony Bennett, the 94-year-old singer whose popularity has seen a resurgence over the past decade, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Her symptoms first appeared in 2015.

Life is a gift even with Alzheimer’s disease, Bennett tweeted this morning.

9. The case of the serial sperm donor.

A Dutch musician has fathered hundreds of children in more than a dozen countries. Some families worry about the complications of having so many unwittingly bonded children.

A patchwork of laws ostensibly addresses who can donate where and how often, in part to avoid introducing or amplifying genetic disabilities in a population. But in practice, sperm banks are poorly regulated.

Children are the victims in this case, said a lawyer in the Netherlands who was contacted by 12 mothers who used donor sperm. The only thing these women can do is speak to the public and hope everyone in the world knows that this guy is not to be used.

10. And finally, a whole festival of films for an audience of one.

The organizers of the most important festival in the Nordic countries, the Gothenburg Film Festival, decided to heighten the sense of loneliness of pandemics as well as the ability of films to bring comfort by providing the possibility for a person to screen the films. on a remote island off the coast of Sweden.

We wanted to experience that, isolate that feeling and push it to the extreme, said the artistic director of the festival.

Lisa Enroth, above, a 41-year-old nurse from southern Sweden, was chosen from 12,000 applicants. On Saturday she arrived on a rocky outcrop called Pater Noster to watch all 70 movies.

