



Good morning. Welcome to Downing Street today for the Coronavirus Briefing.

And Im joined Professor Steve Powis, head of healthcare at NHS England. There is also Dr. Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor to the UK Department of Public Health and NHS Test and Trace.

I have a lot of news that can speed you up. At first, I wanted to tell you where we are through an antivirus program.

I am proud of a team that has currently vaccinated 9.2 million people across the UK, including 931,204 vaccinations this weekend alone.

One in 60 adults across the UK was vaccinated over the weekend. It’s a tremendous effort.

I know how meaningful these jabs are to people. And I’m so grateful for all the messages we’ve received and all the photos I’ve sent for those who have been vaccinated.

The fact that a lot of people are doing a lot to keep this rollout going smoothly fills me with pride. I would like to express my gratitude to all of you.

nursing home

Getting vaccinated is an emotional moment for many because it’s what protects those who are most vulnerable to COVID.

We have now vaccinated nearly 9 out of 10 people in their 80s and older in the UK and now more than half of all people in their 70s.

And I am happy to inform you that we have visited all eligible nursing homes with seniors in the UK and provided vaccinations to all residents and staff.

This is an amazing example of health and social work working side by side to protect those who need it most.

As Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive Officer of Care England said today, this is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the efforts of Care Home staff and colleagues at NHS and local authorities.

And thanks to everyone who helped us get this far.

Vaccine supply

We would also like to share with you the good news about the vaccine supply. Today we ordered another 40 million vaccines from Valneva.

As we’ve all done, we invested in risk early before convinced that it would be good because we weren’t regretful about backing up the vaccine from the start. We tried not to leave anything on the table.

If this gets regulatory approval, the Valneva vaccine, like many other vaccines, will be made right here in the UK.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is made in Oxford, Staffordshire and Wrexham. The Novovax vaccine is manufactured by Teesside. Once approved, this Valneva vaccine is manufactured in Livingston, Scotland.

We didn’t start this epidemic with our large-scale land vaccine manufacturing capabilities, so we built one across the UK.

The vaccine program shows just how important it is for the UK to become one.

International

Currently we are ordering more than 400 million vaccines. This is clearly more than what the UK population needs. My attitude has always been protecting all British citizens as quickly as possible. At the same time, it was generous around the world.

I would like to tell this to our international partners. Of course I was delighted with how well this is doing at home. But fundamentally, I believe that vaccine launch is a global effort.

One of the many reasons Mr. Lim is so happy with the AstraZenenca contract is that it is not only providing us with a strong supply, but also because it is the only vaccine that can pay for the whole world.

And because the logistics are simple, it can actually be deployed even in the poorest areas of the world.

So we will do our part to protect the UK supply and help the world get a jab.

New transformation

Another area that has helped around the world is discovering new variants.

Global leadership in genomic sequencing has helped to discover new strains in the UK and quickly alert the rest of the world. However, there are also other countries that do not have the necessary skills.

Last week, we brought our capabilities and expertise to other countries through a new transformational assessment platform. Because in one part of the world, mutations pose a threat to people everywhere.

For example, South African colleagues discovered new strains through high-quality genomic sequencing and correctly informed the world, just like the ones we found in the UK.

Now here we have identified 105 cases of this variant. Eleven of them do not appear to be related to travel abroad.

There is currently no evidence that this variant is more serious, but we have to work hard to come down. We have already confirmed that all these cases are quarantined and we have done improved contact tracking for all close contacts.

We are running further testing on the area where this variant was found and we are sequencing all positive cases.

Working with the local authorities, we make a home visit to test the local people. These cases have been confirmed at the following zip codes:

W7, N17, CR4, WS2, ME15, EN10, GU21 and PR9

If you live in one of the zip codes sent in the enhanced test, you must be at home. And even if there are no symptoms, they are tested.

This is very important so that we can break the transmission chain of this new variant. And we have to cause this virus.

So there is a lot of good news, but this is a complete reminder that the fight against this virus is not over yet.

Protecting more people every day and getting one step closer to everyday life. But now is not the time to miss the situation. So let’s do what we all need to do to control this virus.

