Experts tout delaying second dose of COVID vaccine as US deaths rise





Following record COVID-19 deaths in January, several U.S. experts have touted the benefits of vaccinating as many people as possible with one dose of COVID vaccine before ensuring people receive the second recommended dose.

Dose delay strategy is gaining ground

Some public health experts are urging the federal government, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), to immediately review the data from Pfizer and Moderna, which is approved for use in two doses given 3-4 weeks apart, and consider giving as many first doses as possible to people 65 years of age and older and not withholding vaccines for the second scheduled doses.

Such a dosing strategy has already been used in the United Kingdom and in Israel, two countries more advanced than the United States in the vaccination of their populations.

“The maximum public health benefit would come from administering a single dose to as many people as possible, and following up with a second dose when supply improves,” said Neal Halsey, MD, from Johns Hopkins University, in an interview. Halsey and Stanley Plotkin, MD, co-authored a letter in Clinical Infectious Diseases last week explaining how postponing a second dose of vaccine would speed up vaccine deployment in the United States.

Halsey said data from both companies shows that the first dose of the vaccine provides significant protection against COVID-19 in the short term, for at least 1 to 3 months after injection. He also said that he and Plotkin believed it was the most beneficial public health strategy even before new variants of the virus were discovered.

“There are a number of examples of change [vaccination] Of course, because ACIP considers the impact on public health, “said Halsey.” We asked ACIP to thoroughly review this strategy to deliver a dose as quickly as possible. Such a meeting should be scheduled as soon as possible. “

Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH of the University of Minnesota, told “Meet the Press” yesterday that he believes the United States needs to change direction on vaccine strategy in light of the possibility of a wave of new infections from variant strains.

“If we have something similar to England, we could have 200,000 to 220,000 people hospitalized on any given day in the United States, while our worst day so far has been 130,000,” Osterholm said in an interview. He is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), which publishes CIDRAP News.

“When we get there, it’s too late. Our best chance to save lives is to vaccinate more people now.”

Rethinking the approach during a crisis

Osterholm said he had always been and remained in favor of using the vaccines in their approved two-dose form, but said the issue of maximizing single-dose recipients should first be considered.

“Time is running out. Can we space the doses apart?” he said. “We need to get all the science on the table as quickly as possible.”

Osterholm said those who oppose the approach say it flies in the face of science. Marc Lipsitch, DPhil, of Harvard University, said the argument missed its mark during a public health emergency.

“I think this [strategy] is something reasonable people might disagree with, but saying you shouldn’t do something backed up by random evidence in an emergency would have kept us from using masks, social distancing, doing all that we know to be good public health practice, ”he told me.

“There is an old saying that we also wouldn’t use parachutes or aspirin if we were waiting for randomized trials.”

Lipsitch said the emergence of variant strains adds urgency to the issue of dose delay. Data from Pfizer and Moderna show that these vaccines are effective in protecting against the highly contagious B117 variant first identified in England, and at least somewhat protective against infections caused by variants that were first identified in England. Brazil and South Africa.

“The goal of vaccination as part of the approach we are using is to reduce morbidity and mortality, not just to stop transmission,” Lipsitch said. “With [variants] it’s just a stronger reason to try to get as many people vaccinated as possible. “

Record of deaths in January

January was the deadliest month in the COVD-19 pandemic in the United States, with 95,254 deaths of Americans attributed to the virus, officials noted today.

During a White House coronavirus briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, said that despite some downward trends, Americans were still sick and hospitalized at extremely high rates.

For the first time in 2 months, the number of Americans hospitalized for COVID-19 fell below 100,000, to 95,013 patients in US hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project. To date, 26,278,706 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, including 442,710 deaths.

But that number could climb in the next 6 to 12 weeks if variant strains of the virus, particularly B117, become the dominant strain in the United States before many Americans have been vaccinated.

To date, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows that 49,933,250 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the country and 31,123,299 doses have been administered. According to a New York Times database, these figures mean that 7.6% of all Americans have received a dose of the vaccine, while only 1.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

The second state identifies the South African variant

Over the weekend, Maryland became the second state to identify a case of B1351, a variant strain first seen in South Africa. The CDC says there are now three known cases of B1351 in the United States, 467 cases of B117 and 1 case of P.1, which was first identified in Brazil.

The Maryland patient had no known travel history.

Separately, Andy Slavitt, MBA, senior advisor to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response team, today announced that the federal government will purchase 8.5 million home-based coronavirus rapid test kits from Ellume, an Australian company that makes a 15-minute test for the virus that is 95% accurate.

The $ 230 million contract will help Ellume quickly move to producing 19 million tests per month by the end of 2021. The over-the-counter test uses a mid-nasal swab and costs $ 30. Slavitt said the cost is expected to come down.

