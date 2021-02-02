Irans Zarif proposes a coordinated return of the nuclear deal with the United States | Middle East News





A senior Iranian diplomat said his counterpart in the European Union can help synchronize the movement as a sign of openness to reach a deal.

Iranian foreign minister said a European Union official could help synchronize or coordinate Iranian and US efforts to return to a 2015 nuclear deal, as stalemate persists as to which country will take the first step.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), created a joint commission coordinated by the head of politics. from the EU.

This official, Josep Borrell, can choreograph the necessary actions on both sides, Zarif said.

There may be a mechanism to synchronize it or to coordinate what can be done, he said.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has pledged to return to the nuclear pact, from which former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 as part of his strategy of maximum pressure against Tehran.

As part of the agreement, signed in 2015, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will revert to the Iran nuclear deal on condition that Tehran reverts to its terms.

Blinken also said the Biden administration plans to negotiate a longer and stronger deal.

But Zarif warned on Monday that the United States does not have unlimited time to return to the deal.

The United States must come back into compliance and Iran will be immediately ready to respond, Zarif said.

The timing is not the problem. The question is whether or not the United States, be it the new administration, wants to follow the old failed policies of the Trump administration.

Political analysts have urged the United States to re-engage diplomatically with Iran, saying this is the only way to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

Barbara Slavin, director of the Initiative on the Future of Iran at the Atlantic Council, said in early January that the window of opportunity was short as Iran will hold presidential elections in June.

Only diplomacy has proven effective in limiting Iranian nuclear activities. This is the only reasonable way to move forward, Slavin wrote at the time.

Another analyst said Zarifs’ stance could lay the groundwork for negotiations to relaunch the deal, despite Iran’s prior insistence that the United States lift the sanctions first.

It’s not at all surprising to me that we hear, amid a largely uncompromising stance on the part of the Iranians, the occasional breadcrumbs that will get them into a negotiation, said Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution. .

