Fauci: the distribution of the American Covid-19 vaccine “ will improve very quickly ”





“Obviously, we are aware of these issues that exist and as you know President (Joe) Biden has made it his top priority to try to sort this out with a number of mechanisms, whether in s ‘ensuring that we get We can get community vaccination centers, better allocate them to pharmacies and even in some ways bring out mobile units in poorly accessible areas, “Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on” The Situation. Room “.

“So we are aware that there are problems there. But as the President said, the problem we are going to do is not to complain, but to try to solve them. So we admit. they’re there. But we’ll try to straighten them out. “

More than 32 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data released by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States has a 7-day average of approximately 1.3 million doses administered per day.

But as the pace of distribution has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks, the process has become even more urgent as new strains of coronavirus spread across the country.

Biden has sought to boost U.S. vaccination through a series of measures, including purchasing 200 million additional doses of vaccine and increased distribution to states of millions of doses.

With those extra doses, Biden said there would be enough to fully immunize 300 million Americans – almost the entire American population – by late summer or early fall. He described the efforts to fight Covid-19 as a “war enterprise” last week.

In addition, the Pentagon received a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with Biden’s plan to boost vaccinations.

The Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, of which FEMA is a part, are having intensive discussions on how the military can help the agency, including the possibility of sending up to 10,000 troops to vaccination mega-hubs.

Fauci said Monday that mobilizing FEMA and the U.S. military to help with vaccine distribution is part of the strategic plan that will be implemented, “literally imminently to ensure that we overcome these logistical challenges that we have. at the moment.”

In the meantime, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist has urged Americans to “take action” and adhere to best public health practices while the vaccination effort is underway.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “but that will be up to us.”

