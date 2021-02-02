Mazars appoints 10 new partners to its UK office.





International accounting and consulting firm Mazars has appointed ten new partners in the UK.

Senior Partner Phil Verity commented on the promotion, saying, “People are at the heart of our business and we are committed to building a leadership team for the future in an unprecedented situation like today. I take great pride in being able to promote such a talented group that many have spent their entire career in the company.”

Alan Frost

Alan Prost has been with Mazars since 2007 and leads the business consulting team. He focuses on improving business, performance for strategy and planning, organizational design, project and change management, control and processes.

Natalie Wright

Natalie Wright is the head of family business in the UK. She has a wealth of experience supporting and advising business owners, individuals and families in all aspects of financial planning in the UK and internationally. Wright has been with Mazars since 2013.

Lara Brennan

Lara Brennan joined the company in 2004 and has built a career at Mazars. As the company’s outsourcing business partner, she provides administrative accounting and advisory support to a growing privately owned business. Brennan also leads the cloud solutions team.

Ian Goodwin

Ian Goodwin specializes in supporting businesses with employment tax, IR35, compensation, employee engagement and recently CJRS issues. Goodwin joined Mazars in 2017 after working 12 years for the Big Four company previously.

Rebecca Decre

Rebecca Dacre joined Milton Keynes’ Mazars in 2014 to focus on developing the company’s corporate restructuring offerings in the region. As a partner, she will continue to focus on driving business development and project delivery by growing Mazars’ restructuring and turnaround proposals in Midland.

Leanne Finch

Leanne Finch joined Mazars as a 2004 alumni and raised the ranks to become a partner of the financial services audit team in London. She primarily works for clients in the insurance sector, including insurance companies, brokerages and service companies.

Xavier La Liu

Xavier Larrieu has worked with Mazars for the past 13 years and currently leads the Quantitative Solutions team. He is an expert in accounting standards and has in-depth knowledge of financial instrument valuation, credit risk modeling, and asset and debt management skills.

Phuong Go Mad

Phuong Gomard has more than 15 years of experience in financial services. She began her career in France in 2005 and moved to London in 2011 after working in New York and Paris. She leads Mazars’ Banking Prudential and Risk Management service offerings.

Nick Nesbit

Nick Nesbitt joined Mazars in 2009 as a graduate trainee and has worked in Oxford, Milton Keynes, London and Manchester offices. At his current Manchester base, Nick was responsible for growing the company’s financial planning proposal in the Northwest.

Joy Peck

Zoe Peck joined Mazars in 2012 and currently leads the line of tax services for a privately owned company based in London. She specializes in advising business owners in a variety of sectors across both personal and business tax strategy and execution.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos