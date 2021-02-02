The latest coronavirus: the epidemic keeps visitors away, reducing the value of Covent Garden by 400m





Peter Wells in New York

On Monday, the U.S. reported the lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in two weeks, according to figures that January is the deadliest month of the pandemic.

According to the Covid Tracking Project, authorities have cut deaths from the coronavirus from 2,059 on Sunday to 1,562. This is the lowest number of deaths per day since the public holiday, January 18th.

The most recent Covid Tracking Project data released on Monday evening shows state figures for January 31st, with 94,357 coronavirus deaths recorded across the United States during January. This is the highest monthly death toll of the epidemic.

Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data found that the 20 states reported the highest death toll during January, which is equivalent to the 20 states with December being the deadliest month.

California, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and North Carolina all recorded at least 2,500 deaths, surpassing the monthly record set in December. Florida and Georgia are among the top states on record a few months before the epidemic.

Deaths tend to delay cases and hospitalization, and a nationwide downward trend could mean that deaths in the latter two stagnate and may soon follow.

The number of people currently receiving coronavirus treatment in the United States has fallen from 95,013 reported on Sunday to 93,536. This is the lowest level since the end of November, down almost 30% from the 132,474 peak at the beginning of January.

An additional 119,747 infections were reported, an increase from 118,780 on Sunday.

This reduced the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the epidemic began to 25.9m, which exceeded the number of people equivalent to 26m on Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least one coronavirus vaccine.

