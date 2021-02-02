US billionaire buys entire SpaceX flight to raise $ 200 million for St. Jude children’s research hospital





An American billionaire who has made his fortune in tech and fighter jets is buying an entire SpaceX flight and plans to take three regular people with him on a round-the-world trip this year.

In addition to realizing his dream of flying into space, Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he plans to use the private trip to raise $ 200 million for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, half of which came from his own. pockets.

A health worker for St. Jude has already been selected for the mission. Anyone who donates to St. Jude in February will be entered into a raffle for seat # 3. The fourth seat will go to a business owner who uses Shift4 Payments, the Isaacmans credit card processing company in Allentown. , Pennsylvania.

I really want us to live in a world 50 or 100 years from now where people are jumping in their rockets like the Jetsons and there are families bouncing on the moon with their child in spacesuits, said Isaacman, who will be 38. next week. The Associated Press.

I also think if we want to live in this world, we better beat childhood cancer along the way.

He bought a Super Bowl ad to publicize the mission, dubbed Inspiration4 and targeted for an October launch from Florida. The remaining passengers aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, what Isaacman calls a diverse “everyday group” will be announced next month. SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk expects the flight to last two to four days.

Isaacman’s Voyage is the latest deal announced for private space travel and he’s No. 1 on the track for orbital travel.

This is an important step towards access to space for all, ”Musk said at a press conference Monday from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Although expensive, these initial private flights will reduce costs over time, he noted.

Last week, a Houston company revealed the names of three businessmen who are paying $ 55 million each to get to the International Space Station next January aboard a SpaceX Dragon. And a Japanese businessman has made a deal with SpaceX to fly to the moon. In the past, space tourists had to travel to the space station on Russian rockets.

Isaacman would not disclose how much he paid SpaceX except to say that the planned donation to St. Jude far exceeds the cost of the mission.

While a former NASA astronaut will accompany the three businessmen, Isaacman will be his own spaceship commander. The call, he said, is to learn all about the SpaceXs Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket. The capsules are designed to fly autonomously, but a pilot can override the system in an emergency.

A space geek since kindergarten, Isaacman dropped out of high school at age 16, earned a GED certificate, and started a business in his parents’ basement that became the genesis of Shift4. He set a speed record by traveling the world in 2009 while raising funds for the Make-A-Wish program, and went on to create Draken International, the world’s largest private fleet of fighter jets.

Isaacmans’ $ 100 million pledge to St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee is the largest ever made by a single individual and one of the largest overall.

We pinch ourselves every day, said Rick Shadyac, president of the St. Judes fundraiser.

In addition to SpaceX training, Isaacman intends to take his crew on a mountain expedition to mimic their most uncomfortable experience so far while attempting a mountain side in harsh winter conditions.

Were all going to get to know each other… very well before the launch, ”he said.

He is fully aware of the need for things to go well.

If something goes wrong, it will reduce everyone else’s ambition to become a commercial astronaut, he told the AP over the weekend from his home in Easton, Pa.

Isaacman said he signed with the Musks Company because it was the clear leader in commercial spaceflight, with two astronaut flights already completed. Boeing has yet to bring astronauts to the NASA space station. While Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos Blue Origin plan to start flying clients later this year, their craft will only briefly roam the surface of space.

Isaacman had installed space flight probes for years. He traveled to Kazakhstan in 2008 to see a Russian Soyuz take off with a tourist on board, and then a few years later witnessed one of NASA’s last space shuttle launches. SpaceX invited him to the company’s second astronaut launch for NASA in November.

While Isaacman and his wife, Monica, managed to keep his space trip silent over the months, their daughters couldn’t. The girls, aged 7 and 4, overheard their parents discussing the flight last year and told their teachers, who called to ask if it was true that dad was an astronaut.

My wife said: No, of course not, you know how these kids make things up. But I mean the reality is my kids weren’t that far away with that one.

