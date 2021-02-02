How US-Saudi relations could change under Biden’s administrationExBulletin





Saudi Arabia has obtained a pass from the Trump administration on the controversial measures of its crown prince. The Biden administration should change that.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Let us now look at the evolution of relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. Former President Trump has supported the kingdom despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the disastrous war in Yemen. President Biden has vowed to be tougher. Jackie Northam of NPR reports on what lies ahead.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: There has been a lot of bad press for Saudi Arabia since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began consolidating power several years ago – human rights violations, regional bullying and a devastating Saudi-led air campaign in Yemen that killed thousands of civilians. For the most part, the Trump administration has turned a blind eye – not the Biden administration.

ELANA DELOZIER: I think it will set the Saudis’ feet on fire for the next six months.

NORTHAM: Elana DeLozier of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy says President Biden now wants to review U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and its crown prince.

DELOZIER: The Biden administration made it clear that it was going to reset, and Biden used pretty harsh language specifically against Mohammed bin Salman, calling him an outcast. And it’s a really difficult language that we’re not used to.

NORTH: DeLozier already says officials in the Biden administration have expressed serious concerns about the crown prince’s actions – silencing royal rivals, widespread arrest of clerics and activists, including Loujain al-Hathloul, who led the charge for women to drive in Saudi Arabia. Targeted assassinations are also of concern, DeLozier says.

DELOZIER: I would say the bigger one is Jamal Khashoggi and the death of Jamal Khashoggi, which a lot of people in Congress and the people around Biden thought the Trump administration was not dealing with properly.

NORTHAM: The administration has already announced that it will declassify a report by U.S. intelligence agencies into the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Trump refused to make it public. He viewed the US-Saudi relationship as transactional, giving the crown prince a pass because the kingdom buys billions of dollars in American-made weapons. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told NPR he is seeking a firmer stance on future U.S. arms sales.

CHRIS MURPHY: They are used in areas of active conflict in a way that often violates US and international law. It is not in our interest to continue to sell them weapons that fuel an arms race in the region.

NORTHAM: The State Department has already frozen the sale of billions of dollars in ammunition to Saudi Arabia as it reviews a deal signed in the dying days of the Trump administration. But some warn that the United States needs Saudi Arabia’s help with its agenda. Firas Maksad of the Elliott School for International Affairs at George Washington University said the Biden administration hopes to re-engage with Iran over the nuclear deal. This will require regional support, and Maksad says the freeze on arms sales sends the wrong signal to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies.

FIRAS MAKSAD: And I have the impression that the message and the perspective of the decision taken are all wrong when it comes to our Gulf allies. We need to reassure our allies as we engage the Iranians and make sure to work through and with our allies rather than against their will to try to come to a better version of the nuclear deal.

NORTHAM: Maksad says the Saudis are trying to improve their relationship with Biden. They have ended a feud with Qatar, where the United States has a large military base, and they may soon release activist al-Hathloul. Maksad says the Saudis hope this will make it easier for Biden to maintain the long-standing alliance.

Jackie Northam, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website on terms of use and authorization pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos