UK Home Prices Fall As The End Of The Stamp Duty Holiday Closes | House price





According to the UK’s largest architectural association, housing prices in the UK fell in January for the first time since June as demand eased before the end of the March 31st stamp duty holiday.

Nation Wide fell 0.3 percent to 229,748 in the average price of a home between December and January. The annual growth rate also fell from 7.3% to 6.4% for the first time since June.

Stamp duty holidays have fueled the housing market in recent months, which means there is no tax to pay for up to 500,000 property purchases in the UK and Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in July that it would start the market after it was halted during the first coronavirus shutdown, with everything except City Hall and mandatory housing transfers banned and real estate agents forcibly closed.

Nationwide warned that if Sunak does not extend stamp duty holidays and the unemployment rate continues to rise, the housing market could slow sharply over the next few months.

Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said: [in January] It is estimated to reflect a decline in demand before the end of the stamp duty holiday, which is why many are considering moving their homes to proceed with the purchase.

Stamp duty holidays aren’t expected to expire until the end of March, but as the purchase process usually takes several months, activity is expected to weaken before that.

Sunak was under pressure to extend tax cuts to avoid a collapse in home sales as MPs demanded an extension in a virtual congressional debate on Monday.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

Tom Bill, head of UK housing investigations for real estate broker Knight Frank, urged the vacation to be phased out. A smart choice would be to reduce holidays and avoid cliff-edge moments for the housing market or the wider economy, especially given how important labor mobility is over the coming months. Prices are expected to end steady until the end of the year as demand stabilizes and seasonality increases in the second half of this year.

Despite the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the market has been invigorated in part as people’s housing needs change. Many people moved from large cities to less populated areas, switched to working from home, and found larger homes with gardens amid declining commutes.

Gardner noted that the total number of mortgages approved for home purchases in 2020 exceeded the number approved in 2019, and the rise in home prices closed at a six-year high, despite the economy being around 10% less than early 2020. , The unemployment rate is 5%, about 1 percentage point higher.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos