You need viagogo to sell StubHubs international business on CMA.





The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) concluded that the merger of viagogo and Stubhub would significantly reduce competition in the UK’s secondary ticketing market. Due to this, customers using secondary ticketing platforms may face higher fees or lower services in the future. To address this issue, CMA is requiring viagogo to sell its StubHubs business outside of North America.

This means that StubHub’s international business, including the UK, is independently owned and operated by a separate company without input from viagogo.

The CMA determines the key terms of sale, such as the buyer’s right to use the StubHub brand over the next decade. The CMA is also required to approve the business buyer prior to sale.

Viagogo acquired StubHub in February 2020. The StubHubs ticketing business operates in several countries in North America, the UK and Europe, and in several regions including South America and Asia. In the UK, viagogo and StubHub are the two main providers of secondary ticketing platforms.

To reach today’s decision, a group of independent CMA panel members considered evidence from customers, competitors and other stakeholders, including consumer groups.

Evidence shows that viagogo and StubHub compete closely with each other in the UK’s secondary ticketing market and have no significant competitors. All in all, they have a market share of over 90% and are ranked 1st and 2nd respectively in the UK.

The CMA also reviewed evidence of whether other distribution channel limit ticket exchanges, classified advertising sites (e.g. Gumtree), social media, and the major ticketing markets themselves could compete strongly with the merged entity. We found that this could not prevent the merger business from raising fees or reducing service quality.

CMA has in mind the significant impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the current live event industry through investigation. However, the evidence is that viagogo and StubHub will remain important competitors when the live event industry recovers.

Stuart McIntosh, Chairman of the CMA Research Group, said:

The CMA has focused on making sure that competition in this sector is best suited to UK consumers. After reviewing all options, including completely lifting the merger, the evidence shows that viagogo will effectively and proportionately solve the competition problem by selling StubHubs international business.

Creating a completely independent StubHub international business will help keep the competition in the UK and prevent users of these ticketing platforms from facing higher prices or lower quality of service.

For more information, please visit the viagogo/StubHub merger inquiry case page.

Note to editors

The secondary ticketing platform facilitates the resale of tickets for live sports, music and theater events where resale of tickets is allowed.

