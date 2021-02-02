US to Resume Deportation of Asylum Seekers After Judge Rejects Biden Order | American immigration





U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) is preparing to resume deportations of asylum seekers after a Trump-appointed Texas judge ruled against a 100-day suspension ordered by Joe Biden.

The move, in response to a challenge from a leading figure in the Republican effort to overturn the election result, marks the first blow in legal rearguard action by Trump loyalists aimed at thwarting the the Biden administration.

Human rights activists said the resumption of flights also raised questions whether Ice operatives, who have been accused of systemic abuse of migrants and detainees, could seek to resist the efforts of the new administrations. to reform the agency.

An ice plane left San Antonio for Port-au-Prince on Monday morning, carrying Haitians detained at the US-Mexico border and deported under a highly controversial interpretation of public health laws by Ice.

Deportation flight to Haiti on the first day of Black History Month, Guerline Jozef, co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, wrote in a text to the Guardian. What a slap in the face.

According to activists, 23 Africans are also at risk of being expelled from an ice retention center in Alexandria, Louisiana, as of Tuesday, including 11 Angolans, 7 Cameroonians, 2 Congolese and 3 others of unknown nationalities.

While the Haitian flight would likely have proceeded even under the Biden moratorium, the expected African flight defies that order, as well as guidelines established by Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske, which came into effect Monday. Pekoske called for deportations to be limited to suspected terrorists, convicted felons considered a threat to public safety and undocumented migrants arrested at the border after November 1.

At least some of the potential deportees have ongoing legal proceedings, and one was granted an emergency stay by an appeals court on Sunday night. Others are expected to be expelled on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Ice appears to be moving forward with the deportation leak despite reports that Cameroonians deported to their home countries in October and November in the midst of a bloody civil conflict have been imprisoned, beaten, in hiding or, in some cases had simply disappeared.

Many of them were locked in a military prison, where they took a whole bunch of people arrested by the military, said Mambo Tse, a Cameroonian community activist in the United States. It is not safe.

Lauren Seibert, Human Rights Watch researcher and advocate, said: After many Cameroonians have been denied asylum in the United States and have been deported in recent months, Human Rights Watch documented several cases of deportees threatened with imprisonment, abuse, criminal prosecution and threats from Cameroonians. authorities after their return. Some of their families have also been threatened and harassed.

When taking office on Jan.20, the Biden administration ordered a 100-day halt on deportation flights, with a few exceptions, while Ice procedures were revised to allow the department’s resources to be focused where they are most needed.

However, Texas federal judge Drew Tipton, appointed by Donald Trump last June, ordered a stay, blocking the suspension, but not the new guidelines. Tiptons’ nomination was opposed by Democrats over concerns over his lack of judicial experience and his support for the reinstatement of a Texas social worker fired for using a racial slur against a black colleague. He argued: It certainly does not demonstrate a pattern of hostility against anyone or against people of a particular race.

The case against the moratorium was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was instrumental in efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

Paxton addressed Trump supporters in Washington on Jan.6, shortly before the assault on Capitol Hill.

We will not give up the fight. Were Texans, were Americans, and the fight will continue, he told the crowd, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Paxton was indicted for securities fraud allegedly committed before he took office. He has also been accused of abuse of power by seven whistleblowers and is being sued for retaliation after the whistleblowers were fired. He would be the subject of an FBI investigation for abuse of office allegations.

Paxtons attorney Philip Hilder declined to comment on reports of an FBI investigation.

After Tiptons’ decision on the evictions, Paxton declared victory on his official Twitter account.

Echoing the language widely used to speak out against the looting of the Capitol, Paxton described the 100-day moratorium on evictions as a seditious left-wing insurgency he had stopped.

In a statement to the Guardian on Monday, a spokesperson for Ice said the agency is complying with the temporary restraining order issued by the Texas court.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice opposed the Tiptons, Southern District of Texas court suspension, but it was not clear when or if they would appeal the decision. A ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The United States Civil Liberties Union is seeking to challenge the Texas ruling on behalf of immigrant rights groups.

There is a legal aspect and a practical aspect, said Cody Wofsy, an ACLU lawyer. Will the Ice Officers who might disagree with the new administration’s new policies enforce those policies, or will they attempt to implement a more ruthless immigration policy that they might prefer?

