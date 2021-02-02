The United States and the United Kingdom chart different processes for workers’ rights.





If you are in doubt about U.S. President Joe Biden’s determination to change the balance of power between capital and labor in the world’s largest economy, consider the fate of a man named Peter Rob.

Minutes after Mr. Biden took office on January 20, he asked Rob to resign as legal counsel to the National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency that protects workers’ organizing rights. The union complained that Rob, a former executive’s lawyer appointed by Donald Trump, violated workers’ rights and was vacating the agency. When he refused to resign, Biden fired him and later fired his agent.

Also consider the Bureau of Information and Regulatory Affairs, a small but powerful body that reviews major regulatory proposals before they go into effect. Progressives like Elizabeth Warren have long complained that OIRA is slowing or weakening new rules and being vulnerable to corporate lobbying. Biden installed Sharon Block in the agency. She wrote in April of last year that she advocates reforms to be “the force to get the most progressive regulation through the door”.

The chicken factory gives the third signal. Biden blocked the Trump administration’s plans to allow the chicken factory to accelerate its production line. Safety experts have warned that workers will be depleted and more vulnerable to Corona 19.

It’s easy to miss these little changes in the stomach of American bureaucrats amid eye-catching policy proposals like the $15 minimum wage. However, they reveal the breadth of Biden’s ambitions and an interest in the details behind it.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy. In 2020, only 6.3% of US private sector workers joined the union. In key sectors of the working class profession such as personal care, food service and retail, this figure is less than 5%. But Heidi Sheer Holtz, head of policy at the Institute for Economic Policy, says Biden’s approach to workers’ rights so far is very different from former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

“We are in this early stage, but the early signs are that the Biden administration is really putting workers power, collective bargaining, and social justice at the center in a different way than it has seen in the past,” she says.

Britain offers an amazing counterpoint. Here too, political leaders have pledged to improve working conditions at the bottom of the labor market. When Teresa May became prime minister in 2016, she told working-class families: “I know you’re doing your best, and I know life can be tough at times. The government I lead will be driven not by the interests of the privileged few, but by yours.” She commissioned a review of workers’ rights and promised to act on those recommendations.

The plague emphasized the urgency. If the rising unemployment rate makes workers more desperate for jobs, it is likely to exacerbate the UK problem of poorly executing the minimum wage. Meanwhile, the virus spread through poor working conditions such as meat factories and garment factories. Mrs May’s successor, Boris Johnson, promised “better recovery” and addressed the long-standing problem “cruelty lit from the Covid lightning flash”.

However, the position of director of labor market enforcement has been vacant. The government advertised the job in November, but did not appoint anyone and rejected incumbent Matthew Taylor’s offer to continue unpaid in the meantime. His latest strategy, completed in March of last year, was also not announced. The employment bill was promised, but it has not yet appeared. Important policy issues that have been raised by changes in the nature of work, such as how to protect workers in the gig economy, have not yet been resolved.

The union is concerned that the British government plans to use Brexit to break workers’ rights to increase “competitiveness” and free employers from “red tape.” These fears seemed to be well-founded last month when it became clear that the business department was reviewing the rights set out in the European working hours guidelines, such as holiday pay and break time.

Ministers U-turned the idea after the public objected and noted that companies did not want to be particularly “liberated”. It is unlikely that the government has a secret plan that undermines workers’ rights than there is no clear strategy at all.

Over the past two weeks, Biden has shown that he is leading a new path for the American economy. In contrast, England is fluttering in the wind.

