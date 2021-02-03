The business minister sets up a new grant system that works in the UK.





The UK will create a new subsidy control system that empowers local authorities and delegated administrations. The new approach works in the UK and supports all businesses and jobs across the country.

A new system across the UK to provide more flexible and personalized financial assistance to businesses today (Wednesday 3 February) takes advantage of the UK’s new freedoms as an independent trading country under the plans of the Business Minister.

With a new subsidy control system that will replace the EU’s normative state aid regime in the long run, the UK will provide more dynamic support to businesses, including innovative and R&D-driven industries, encouraging job creation and growing across the UK.

Previously, public authorities had to follow bureaucratic and detailed EU controls, and may require prior approval from the European Commission before providing significant funding to viable enterprises or pursuing key domestic policy objectives.

Under the proposed British system, local authorities, public authorities and mandated administrations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast may decide whether to pay taxpayer subsidies according to a set of British-level principles. These principles are designed to ensure that grants are paid in a timely and effective manner, while providing strong benefits and good value for money to UK taxpayers.

The new system will be more flexible, agile and will be tailored to support business growth and innovation, as well as to maintain a competitive market economy and protect the UK internal market. At the same time, it can protect you from wasteful spending.

The system also enables governments to provide key priorities such as raising the level of economic growth in the region, responding to climate change, and supporting economic recovery as we better recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

This is an important milestone in its historic journey as an independent sovereign state.

Our new and more flexible system empowers public agencies and delegated administrations and ensures fair competition for businesses across the UK.

Now we want to re-control money and laws in the EU and use our newly discovered freedom to bring the UK to the forefront of innovation and create jobs of the future while making the UK the best place to start. Grow your business.

With a modern and personalized approach to business support, we can drive our long-term ambition to increase our opportunities as we tackle climate change and recover better from the pandemic.

The system ensures that the UK is in compliance with its international obligations under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, UK-EU trade and cooperation agreements and other free trade agreements, and will not return to the government’s 1970s approach to running the economy. is. Or bail out unsustainable companies.

The consultation will seek input from companies and public authorities on a number of areas, including:

Whether the UK should apply its own additional principles of subsidy control, and should apply the principles set out in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement on the best way to ensure transparency throughout the system of the possible roles and responsibilities of independent bodies to oversee. Whether this independent body can play a role in supporting the implementation of the Principles is in line with our international obligations, such as the new system, guaranteeing low-value subsidies, and providing for natural assistance with the new system, normal judicial review standards. How can you explore how to introduce immunity disaster relief or response to a global economic emergency

The government has pledged to work closely with mandated administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to allow all four regions of the UK to take advantage of the greater flexibility resulting from withdrawal from the EU.

The UK-wide grant control system ensures that grants do not unduly distort competition in the UK’s internal markets. For example, the Welsh company is not unduly weakened or penalized by the grant decision in England and vice versa. This also means that large corporations cannot compete with regions, countries, towns and cities of the UK in competition to benefit from taxpayer subsidies that protect a dynamic and competitive market economy across the UK.

The government has always made it clear that regulation on subsidies control is a reserved matter. The UK Internal Markets Act 2020 states that only the British Parliament should legislate subsidies regulations. This law also helps to ensure that there is no legal confusion or ambiguity in the interpretation of the elements of state aid in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Note to editors

As set forth in the UK Internal Markets (UKIM) Act 2020, the Business Minister will provide the mandate with a draft of the proposed response to this consultation and will consider any statements they may have before the final response is issued.

The consultation lasts for at least 8 weeks. As a result of this consultation, the government will enact a basic law to establish a subsidy control system that applies throughout the UK as national law.

The government previously issued public agency guidance on the UK’s international commitment to control subsidies. This includes the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the World Trade Organization Regulations on Subsidies and the relevant commitments of the Free Trade Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish/Northern Irish protocol, which is part of the UK-EU withdrawal agreement, contains provisions related to subsidy control. Article 10 of the Protocol stipulates that EU national aid rules will continue to apply in limited circumstances where subsidies affect trade in goods or wholesale electricity between Northern Ireland and the EU. The Joint Commission’s EU declaration made it clear that subsidies paid in the UK are only within the scope of Article 10, where there is a genuine direct link between subsidies and companies in Northern Ireland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos