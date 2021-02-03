Demand for gold and silver coins increases, straining US Mint capacity





FILE PHOTO: A quality control officer examines a 2013 Improved Silver Eagle Silver Coin at the facilities of the United States West Point Mint in West Point, New York, June 5, 2013. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States Mint said on Tuesday it was unable to meet growing demand for its gold and silver coins in 2020 and through January, in part due to problems demand and plant capacity due to the pandemic.

Sales of U.S. gold coins increased 258% in 2020, while demand for silver coins increased 28%, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday. Massive buying continued into 2021, he said, cutting supplies, which were already tight as the coronavirus affected production.

A social media-driven buying frenzy lifted silver futures to an eight-year high on Monday, but parts market dealers were already grappling with a supply shortage and delays. shipping before this rally.

The Mint, a division of the US Treasury, had limited distribution of its silver coins to vendors as it is currently changing the design of its American Eagle Gold and Silver Bullion coins.

There would be a backlog in the silver bullion supply chain that would make Silver Eagles more scarce in either case, said Everett Millman of Gainesville Coins in Florida. He expects delays until mid-March for the most popular products.

Available silver coins and bullion have gained significantly higher premiums, he added.

In January, 220,500 American Eagle gold coins were sold, up 290% from 56,500 a year earlier, according to the mint.

For this year, the US Mint has a limited window to produce its current gold and silver coins, with the redesigned coins set to debut this summer. It restricts the distribution of its gold, silver and platinum coins to specific dealers due to high demand and a limited number of metal suppliers, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; edited by Richard Pullin

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos