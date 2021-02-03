Broadband speed boost increases home value by 3,500





High-speed programs across the UK have broadband speed up equipment for 5.5 million households. The rollout has generated 2.7 billion economic benefits, including 17,600 jobs, says Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden: Our mission to level up the country with faster broadband is to provide more than that. Faster download

According to a new report, 2.6 billion government plans to deploy high-speed broadband in commercially impractical areas in the UK have skyrocketed home values ​​by up to 3,500.

Now, over 96% of homes and businesses have access to super-fast broadband, which provides at least 30 megabits per second and is fast enough for multiple people to make video calls, watch high-definition movies, and play online games simultaneously.

But while the government is preparing to launch a new 5 billion program to launch faster gigabit broadband, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has not yet upgraded to super-fast, despite 11 million (5/5) homes available in the region. I emphasize that I did not.

An independent review of the Superfast Broadband Programme, which has secured 5.5 million homes and businesses fast connections, has generated 2.7 billion economic benefits since its launch in 2012, including:

From 2012 to 2019, the value of homes sold in the program area skyrocketed by up to 3,500, an increase of 1.16% in the program area, adding 17,600 more jobs in the program area. (GVA) 125 million 1.1 billion increase in GVA through improved workplace productivity

The availability of faster coverage has also helped power the business, increasing annual gross sales for companies based on areas upgraded through the program by 1.9 billion.

The report, conducted by Ipsos MORI, concludes that the value for the program cost continues to rise. Each time the government invested in the program created an additional 2.70-3.80 economic and social benefit in the UK economy.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

Our mission to elevate the country with faster broadband is to provide more than just faster downloads. It creates thousands of jobs and keeps the economy moving while increasing the value of homes and businesses.

Currently, 96% of us have access to ultra-fast broadband, but 11 million homes are still missing out on the faster speeds available in the area. If you are tired of slow loading times or shaky video calls, please contact your provider or online conversion service to see if you can join the super-fast lane.

The program has enabled the UK government to invest more than 2.6 billion in partnership with the council and mandated administration to bring super-fast speeds across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland without commercial construction plans.

Gareth Williams, CEO of Gigaclear, said:

High-speed broadband programs have extended fast and reliable connections to areas that would have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide.

In 2020, we expanded our network footprint to more than 150,000 premises, all of which provided full fiber gigabit support connections. Much of it has been delivered through high-speed broadband programs, and without the support of the program, the cost of the connection is high, connecting areas that are unlikely to receive this service.

We are proud of our role in this program and look forward to working with DCMS, BDUK and local authorities to expand gigabit-capable connectivity across the UK as soon as possible.

Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, said:

It’s a good idea to see how the UK is enjoying the benefits of high-speed broadband connectivity. We must recognize the tremendous contribution of the armies of Openreach engineers and planners who have helped build this new network across the United States over the past decade. But technology never stopped, and we’ve been busy with future-proofing the UK with the next generation of ultra-fast, ultra-high reliability Full Fiber broadband.

Connectivity, which is more important than ever to our economic and social welfare, will be important to better, greener and rebuild after the pandemic.

These findings are consistent with a detailed study by the Center for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), where full fiber broadband nationwide will boost productivity in the UK to 59 billion by 2025, and the updated modeling will bring nearly a million more people. It suggests that you can get a job. It includes more than 300,000 caregivers, nearly 250,000 elderly workers, and 400,000 parents.

The government is now focused on providing faster gigabit connectivity to all homes and businesses with a new 5 billion rollout program. More details on the first areas to benefit from the scheme will be announced soon.

One of the three buildings already has access to gigabit speeds that can deliver 1,000 megabits per second. This allows people to enjoy next-generation technologies such as 4K and virtual reality streaming.

The UK connects 4.5 million buildings per year, which is a higher build rate than most comparable countries, and by the end of this year, more than half of the countries will have access to gigabit-enabled networks.

In response to Covid-19, the government and Ofcom have agreed to a series of commitments to support vulnerable consumers during the epidemic with leading UK broadband and mobile operators.

In addition to offering new and generous fixed-line and mobile offers, such as free or low-cost, providers working with customers who have difficulty paying their bills as a result of Covid-19, working to ensure they receive fair and adequate support, cost mobile data improvements.

The government is investing more than 400 million to support access to distance education and online social services, including 1.3 million laptops and tablets for underprivileged children and youth.

Major mobile network operators are also supporting government projects where schools may request an increase in mobile data limits for disadvantaged children who rely on mobile data to access distance education. Additionally, many websites, including NHS and educational websites, have been rated 0.

The government is closely monitoring the situation and will work with telecommunications providers if consumers need additional support options to secure the connections they need.

The Ipsos MORI report, Superfast Broadband Programme: State Aid Evaluation 2020, can be viewed and downloaded here. The summary of the report can be accessed here. Since the report was completed, an additional 640m contract has been made as part of: The Superfast Broadband Programme increased total spending on the program from 1.9 billion (published in the report) to 2.6 billion.

More on 11 million

According to Ofcom’s figures calculated for the Connected Nations 2020 report, currently 11 million households have access to super-fast speeds if they have chosen to upgrade or switch providers but haven’t done so yet. Assumptions using fiber optic packages, but unable to achieve super-fast (30 Mbit/s) speeds due to distance from the cabinet, are not included in this figure. However, if your household has access to coverage through another provider that can provide 30 Mbps or more, it will be included in 11 million as you can get super-fast broadband speeds through the transition.

More details on the benefits:

Reducing the Digital Gap and Delivering Public Value The findings of this study showed that the program increased home prices by 1,700 to 3,500, 0.56% and 1.16% respectively. At the program level, the increase in land value contributed from 742m to 152bn.

This estimate represents how many homebuyers rated access to high-speed broadband connections, taking into account many programmatic indirect effects, such as enabling more remote work and reducing commute times.

Promoting Economic Growth The total net economic benefit of the 2012-2019 program is estimated to be between 1.9 billion and 2.7 billion. This is classified by the following benefits:

Increase in total value added (GVA) through productivity improvement: 1.1 billion GVA increase through reduction of long-term unemployment: 125m Land value increase: low scenario 742m, high scenario 15.2 billion

Target areas benefited from increased employment and increased wages, and companies saw increased turnover.

Assessment evidence suggests that the monetary value of the program is improving over time as more evidence emerges. Each time the government invested in the program created an additional 2.7-3.8 of economic and social welfare in the UK economy.

Revitalizing the Broadband Market Government subsidies for broadband have provided the necessary incentives for network providers to invest in network expansion. The program has also had the effect of increasing competition in the telecommunications market in regions where small providers have contracted.

As a result of more than expected adoption of high-speed broadband services, network providers are expected to return more than 860 million units to the public sector with clawback provisions.

