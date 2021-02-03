COVID-19: UK Government Supports Scotland’s’Accelerate’ Vaccine Launch | Political news





The Boris Johnson government has offered to support the launch of the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland.

This comes after Nicolas Sterling was accused of overseeing a “slow and stuttering” COVID-19 vaccination program.

However, the first minister launched a firm defense against the government’s vaccine launch to update the blockade in front of the MSP.

Scotland’s Secretary of State Alicether Jack reiterated Mr. Stir with “the full British government’s full support in implementing immunization programs and fighting the pandemic across the country.”

“I am confident that I will agree that it is in everyone’s interests that the progress of vaccination against the Scots is in line with the best efforts of the rest of the UK,” he wrote.

“With this in mind, we are ready to provide any support or assistance we can provide to accelerate our rollout program.”

Jack said to Edinburgh, “I strongly believe that we must work as closely as possible to put the COVID-19 nightmare behind us as soon as possible,” and begged to accept the offer of assistance.

A total of 610,778 people in Scotland received the first vaccination, which is 13.8% of the 4.4 million adult population.

On the other hand, 18.9% of British adults received a jab compared to 17.4% in Wales and 16.1% in Northern Ireland.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

January: Sturgeon announces COVID vaccination schedule

Meeting the MSP at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Sturgeon admitted that his government wanted to “accelerate the overall progress” of the vaccination campaign.

She said less than 35,000 first doses were administered on Monday, which is a record total daily dose, 55% more than the number of doses administered on the same day last week.

But Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party’s Holyrood, commented on Sunday that “Scotland has managed the smallest number of jabs since the massive rollout started a month ago.”

She added: “All evidence now shows that the Scottish government’s rollout is slow, stuttering and lagging behind the rest of the UK.”

Image: Ruth Davidson criticizes the Scottish government for a vaccine launch.

Davidson said the proportion of 75-79 years old (21%) vaccinated in Scotland was “a quarter of the rate vaccinated in the southern border.”

The first minister said in response to the criticism that “the number of jabs will increase as more mass immunization centers for younger ages are used.” Currently, two new mass immunization centers have opened in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The first minister said that 98% of the elderly and 88% of employees in nursing homes received the first vaccination.

“It’s really important in terms of reducing the burden of disease and death,” Sturgeon said.

Image: First Minister said Scotland is on the way to meet its vaccination targets in mid-February.

She added that nearly 90% of the people over 80 have been vaccinated, and those over 70 will “grow every day this week.”

Everyone over the age of 70, as well as adults classified as clinically extremely vulnerable, will receive appointment letters by the weekend, Sturgeon said.

And she told MSPs that Scotland is on the way to meet immunization targets for everyone in this group by mid-month.

“I am not denying that we want to accelerate overall progress,” said the first minister.

“But I wouldn’t apologize for the deliberate focus on maximizing the understanding of the most clinically vulnerable group.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos