US, EU import potentially illegal timber from Brazil: report





Aerial view of wood logs seized by Amazon military police on the Manacapuru river in Manacupuru, Amazonas state, Brazil on July 16, 2020

US and European companies are importing large quantities of timber potentially linked to illegal deforestation after the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro controversially lifted sanctions against the country’s largest flooring exporter, a report said on Tuesday .

The report, released by London-based environmental group Earthsight, said Brazilian firm Indusparquet “was thriving in the US and the EU” after being “let go” by Bolsonaro’s far-right government despite apparently linked evidence to illegal logging in the country. The Amazon forest.

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama seized more than 1,800 cubic meters of timber from an Indusparquet subsidiary in 2018, worth an estimated $ 2.5 million.

The seizure stemmed from an investigation into allegations that a corrupt Ibama official had fraudulently helped illegal loggers “launder” their timber by issuing bogus permits.

However, after Bolsonaro came to power in 2019, the person his administration appointed to Ibama’s office in Sao Paulo overturned a fine of R $ 482,300 against Indusparquet (around $ 122,000 at the time) and released more than 1,600 cubic meters of its seized timber, Earthsight said.

Ibama said in a statement that he was convinced by Indusparquet’s explanation that his apparent permit irregularities were in fact an accounting error.

Indusparquet has denied any wrongdoing.

The company “deeply condemns these frivolous assertions which implicate it on the basis of untruths and mere suspicion, the backdrop of which is politically motivated,” he said.

The case is the latest in a series of environmental controversies under Bolsonaro, who presided over increasing deforestation in the Amazon and pushed to open up protected land in the world’s largest vital rainforest resource in the race to fight against climate change in forestry, mining and agribusiness.

Earthsight said it found that Indusparquet’s exports to the United States and Europe increased sharply despite the investigation, possibly violating import regulations.

In the United States, Indusparquet’s imports have increased by 15% in volume since 2018, he said.

In Europe, companies in France, Italy and Belgium have continued to import from Indusparquet since 2018, while Denmark has become a new destination, Earthsight said.

“Cases like this mock international claims that the international community claims to be at the height of the rampant illegality threatening the world’s rainforests,” Earthsight director Sam Lawson said in a statement.

“Bolsonaro’s regime undermining efforts to tackle the problem … it is more important than ever to ban suspect timber from foreign markets. The governments of the United States and Europe must urgently act to better enforce their laws. ”

Brazilian Amazon deforestation reaches highest level in 12 years

