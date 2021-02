Peru and the UK meet in effect to discuss important issues between the two

Lima, February 2, 2021-Representatives of the British and Peruvian governments met virtually today for the Third Political Consultative Mechanism Meeting. The two countries celebrated various bilateral relations dating back to Peruvian independence. The UK said it would collaborate with its 200th anniversary celebrations, including the development of Peru’s National Botanical Gardens and the pre-Columbian Peruvian exhibition held at the British Museum in London.

In the dialogue, the two sides welcomed progress in the recent entry into force of the UK-Colombia, Ecuador and Peru trade agreements and the reconstruction process in northern Peru under the government-government agreement framework. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in science and health, and emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries said they would continue to promote long-term trade and investment, and Peru welcomed interest in the UK’s participation in a comprehensive and progressive agreement of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). It also agreed to negotiate a double taxation agreement. Peru has reiterated its interest in short-stay visa waiver for Peruvian citizens traveling to the UK.

Hugo Shorter, Director of the Americas for the Office of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development, said:

The Peru-British Political Consultation Mechanism Conference, which I lead second on the British side, is an opportunity to identify strong bilateral relations between the two countries and identify more opportunities for cooperation.

Today we take everything from the UK’s groundbreaking intergovernmental agreement to help address Peru’s infrastructure needs, to collaborative research on Peru’s unique biodiversity, climate change, and addressing some of the biggest global challenges of COVID-19. Discussed.

The two sides agreed that it is important to sustain positive momentum to tackle climate change issues prior to COP26 and highlighted the growing commitments during the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit. Fiona Clouder, the COP26 Latin American region ambassador, said:

I am happy to attend the 3rd UK Peru Political Consultation. The discussion on the climate has been very informative and I am confident that it will strengthen cooperation and maintain the momentum to move together towards a low carbon and resilient future.

The UK has emphasized its ongoing commitment to Peru in the fight against organized crime and other security threats, including corruption.

In turn, the two delegations discussed the current regional situation and highlighted the efforts of the Lima Group and the International Liaison Group to seek a peaceful, democratic and constitutional solution to the political and multidimensional crisis in Venezuela in particular.

Finally, the delegation welcomed the COVAX facility’s recent announcement that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Peru in the near future.

