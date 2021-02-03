They risked Covid, cartels now US asylum seekers in Mexico put hope in Biden





MATAMOROS, Mexico Angelica Matos, who fled Venezuela, where her husband was tortured and imprisoned, endured fear of violence and the spread of Covid-19, all in the hope that the United States would open up to new doors to asylum seekers after the Trump administration’s restrictive policies.

Others who had similar hopes gave up. But after a year and a half of waiting in Mexico, Matos clings to a kernel of possibility that new president Joe Biden will once again give people like her the refuge and safety that could come if they get the ‘asylum.

“I have a lot of hope and I can speak as an immigrant, and like all the immigrants who are waiting here for this government to start telling us what is going to happen to us, because we are in immigration limbo. “said Matos.

Biden has said he will reverse the Trump administration’s policy that keeps Matos in Mexico, what’s known as the Stay in Mexico policy and officially called the Migration Policy Protocols.

The Trump-era program, which took effect in 2019, requires asylum seekers to stay outside the United States while awaiting their hearings, where they plead their asylum claims. Many remain in Mexico, along the US border.

The policy has created a bottleneck of human beings at the border, which critics have denounced as a humanitarian crisis but which supporters have hailed as a deterrent to immigration. It is not illegal to seek asylum at border entry points, but under President Donald Trump people have been turned away.

In general, asylum is offered to people fleeing persecution or who have well-founded fears of persecution if they return to their country of origin.

Biden was due to sign an executive order on Tuesday calling for a review of the policy. Biden stopped adding people to the program, but he also allowed the immediate removal of people crossing the United States from Mexico without permission.

The Biden administration has urged people at the border to stay in Mexico for now, and he has warned people from other countries, including those from the caravans, that “now is not the time to make the trip. “.

Some things have changed since Matos arrived at the border. A camp where many people live in tents is surrounded by barbed wire, which its inhabitants have claimed for safety and which has made life a little less dangerous.

Donations of supplies gathered by nonprofit groups also fostered a bit more civility in what has become their temporary community.

Matos works for one of the non-profit organizations as a translator. She had been a journalist in Venezuela.

“I wanted to go to the United States because they are supposed to respect human rights,” she said. “Trump didn’t do this to us, but we hope President Biden will respect this … We hope they respect human rights, and we hope to have freedom, to be free in our profession.”

“ The hardest part … is the uncertainty ”

Sam Bishop is a project coordinator for Global Response Management, the non-profit organization Matos works for. The group has helped provide medical treatment to migrants, including those who have fallen ill from Covid-19.

“I think the most difficult part for migrants for the past year and a half is the uncertainty,” he said.

At one point in 2019, the camp reached over 3,000 migrants. The latest estimate is 700. The pandemic, fear of cartels, and frustration with the American system have cleared the crowd considerably.

A camp in Matamoros, Mexico, houses families seeking asylum in the United States.Gabe Gutierrez / NBC News

Covid-19 did not ravage the encampment as badly as some believed being outside could have been a factor, Bishop said. But there were at least a few hundred cases. An unknown number of people do not disclose their illness for fear of being isolated, he said.

“The people who stayed behind really clung to the hope,” Bishop said. “Having said that, they are also realistic about the situation. No one jumps in thinking they will come in tomorrow.”

Sergio Crdova, co-founder of Team Brownsville, a group of volunteers who have provided food and supplies from the start, said: “You can imagine going on a year-long camping trip with no tent, no supplies, nothing. It took non-profit organizations that have stepped in and provided [what] these people needed to survive, to live, to feed themselves and to drink. “

Due to the pandemic, the group reduced its travel across the border and instead funded Mexican counterparts to buy and distribute food.

Crdova said he hopes the camp will be empty someday, but said he understands that there is essentially no immigration to the United States currently and the system needs a rebuild. from top to bottom. He said it could be fixed, but not overnight.

“The process under the Trump administration has been inhumane,” he said. “I’ve seen better treated animals.”

Gabe Gutierrez reported from Matamoros. Suzanne Gamboa reported from San Antonio.

