The United States is not ready to budge on the position of the nuclear deal with Iran News Joe Biden





The State Department spokesman said the United States was not ready for a synchronized return, saying Iran must return to compliance first.

The United States has not changed its stance on what it will take to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a State Department spokesman said, reiterating that Tehran must take the first step forward that Washington is ready to join the pact.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested Monday that an EU official could synchronize or coordinate Iranian and US efforts to return to full compliance with the officially known deal. under the name of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Asked about Zarifs’ proposal for a synchronized return, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday that the United States was ready to follow the diplomatic path if Iran resumed full compliance. of the agreement.

With respect to the proposals that have been put on the table, I just go back to the proposal that we put on the table, said Price.

The 2015 deal saw Tehran curtail its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed a campaign of maximum pressure sanctions against Tehran, which in turn has since relaxed its adherence to the deal’s provisions on enrichment and the storage of uranium.

The European signatories, for their part, sought to save the agreement.

The Biden administration has made returning the deal a priority, saying it was fundamental to containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Last week, Biden appointed Robert Malley, who was instrumental in negotiating the JCPOA under former President Barack Obama, as his special envoy to Iran. Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan and candidate for deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman were also the main negotiators of the deal with Iran.

Yet when he took office last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was still a long way to go and any progress would have to come from Tehran.

In an interview released Monday, Blinken said Iran could be months away from developing enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb if it continues to lift restrictions set out in the deal.

The accusation was reprimanded by Zarif, who told CNN that the statement spoke more to public opinion than reality and said Tehran was not looking to build a nuclear weapon.

In that same interview, Zarif said the United States does not have unlimited time to join the deal. The United States must come back into compliance and Iran will be immediately ready to respond, he said.

On Tuesday, Price said State Department officials had not had any discussions with the Iranians.

The United States will consult with our allies, consult with our partners, consult with Congress before it gets to the point where it is going to engage directly with the Iranians and be willing to accept any sort of proposal, he said.

