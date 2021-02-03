The Oxford/AstraZeneca study supports the decision to delay secondary dosing in the UK.





A single dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is 76% effective from 3 to 12 weeks after injection. According to an analysis of trial data that could increase confidence in the UK’s decision to postpone secondary vaccination and vaccinate more people sooner.

In a paper published Tuesday but not yet peer-reviewed, researchers at Oxford University reported that a single dose showed 76% efficacy from 22 to 90 days after vaccination, “There is little evidence that the protective effect was weakened during this period. Did not. ”.

Researchers also found that spacing the first and second doses over an extended period of time provided better long-term efficacy. Although previously defended in theory, it has not been shown empirically with large-scale evidence for a coronavirus vaccine. Vaccine efficacy increased to 82.4% after the second dose 12 weeks later, Oxford said.

In addition, the vaccine could have a significant impact on infection after reducing the number of positive coronavirus tests by 67% among those vaccinated, Oxford said. However, much larger samples are needed to reach conclusive conclusions about the risk of transmission, the researchers said.

Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of Oxford’s vaccine trials, said the data provided “an important validation of interim data used by more than 25 regulators” in the UK and Europe for urgent approval of the vaccine.

“It also supports policy recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) at prime boost intervals over a 12-week period. They find the optimal approach to rollout and assure us that people will be protected from the 22nd onwards. “One vaccination,” he said.

The UK approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in December, which surprised some observers after choosing a space dose for up to 12 weeks to increase their limited supply. Some critics said there was no empirical support.

Stephen Evans, Ph. There is a tendency to check between doses and what has been shown before.

While these data should not be considered an answer to every question, “JCVI’s advice on dose intervals does not imply that this vaccine is not in any way correct for this vaccine,” he said.

Other manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the UK and EU, BioNTech/Pfizer, and Moderna have not tested their vaccine over a longer dosing schedule and continue to recommend two doses, up to four weeks apart.

But Azra Ghani, head of the epidemiology department at Imperial College London, made a cautious remark. While “an attempt was made to interpret these estimates as indicating higher efficacy with longer dosing gaps,” this study was not designed to look at different dosing gaps or one to two doses.

“This means that the participants were not randomly assigned, so it is very likely that there are other factors driving this apparent trend along with the dosing schedule,” Professor Ghani added.

People who received the single dose were younger, more likely to be female, more likely to become health workers, more likely to live in Brazil, and more likely to be white than those who received the second dose. Additionally, those who received the single dose were followed for a much longer time.”

British Health Minister Matt Hancock described the study as “very encouraging,” and said “reinforcing our conviction that vaccines can reduce transmission and protect people from this terrible disease.”

